2020 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,845*
Total Cash Price
$36,562
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,907*
Total Cash Price
$35,845
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,263*
Total Cash Price
$49,108
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,139*
Total Cash Price
$50,541
L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,732*
Total Cash Price
$49,466
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,783*
Total Cash Price
$37,279
RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,015*
Total Cash Price
$51,975
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,907*
Total Cash Price
$35,845
High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,005*
Total Cash Price
$40,505
LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,165*
Total Cash Price
$44,448
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$55,819*
Total Cash Price
$42,656
High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,917*
Total Cash Price
$47,315
RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,979*
Total Cash Price
$46,599
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,165*
Total Cash Price
$44,448
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,721*
Total Cash Price
$37,996
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,696*
Total Cash Price
$44,089
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,536*
Total Cash Price
$40,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$745
|$770
|$798
|$825
|$3,857
|Maintenance
|$470
|$823
|$663
|$1,989
|$2,447
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,776
|Financing
|$1,967
|$1,581
|$1,171
|$732
|$264
|$5,715
|Depreciation
|$5,575
|$3,745
|$3,545
|$4,157
|$3,938
|$20,960
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,884
|$8,526
|$7,966
|$9,733
|$9,736
|$47,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$1,950
|$2,399
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,928
|$1,550
|$1,148
|$718
|$259
|$5,603
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$3,672
|$3,475
|$4,075
|$3,861
|$20,549
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,651
|$8,359
|$7,810
|$9,542
|$9,545
|$46,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$632
|$1,106
|$891
|$2,672
|$3,287
|$8,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,160
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,385
|Financing
|$2,641
|$2,124
|$1,573
|$984
|$355
|$7,676
|Depreciation
|$7,488
|$5,031
|$4,761
|$5,583
|$5,290
|$28,152
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,962
|$11,452
|$10,700
|$13,073
|$13,077
|$64,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,331
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,138
|$917
|$2,750
|$3,383
|$8,836
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,224
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,455
|Financing
|$2,718
|$2,186
|$1,619
|$1,012
|$365
|$7,900
|Depreciation
|$7,707
|$5,178
|$4,900
|$5,746
|$5,444
|$28,974
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,428
|$11,786
|$11,012
|$13,454
|$13,458
|$66,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$636
|$1,114
|$897
|$2,691
|$3,311
|$8,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,176
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,403
|Financing
|$2,661
|$2,139
|$1,584
|$991
|$357
|$7,732
|Depreciation
|$7,543
|$5,067
|$4,796
|$5,624
|$5,328
|$28,358
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,078
|$11,535
|$10,778
|$13,168
|$13,172
|$64,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$841
|$3,932
|Maintenance
|$479
|$839
|$676
|$2,028
|$2,495
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,811
|Financing
|$2,005
|$1,612
|$1,194
|$747
|$269
|$5,827
|Depreciation
|$5,685
|$3,819
|$3,614
|$4,238
|$4,015
|$21,371
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,117
|$8,693
|$8,122
|$9,924
|$9,927
|$48,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,059
|$1,095
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$5,482
|Maintenance
|$668
|$1,170
|$943
|$2,828
|$3,479
|$9,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,287
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,524
|Financing
|$2,796
|$2,248
|$1,665
|$1,041
|$376
|$8,124
|Depreciation
|$7,926
|$5,324
|$5,039
|$5,909
|$5,598
|$29,796
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,894
|$12,121
|$11,325
|$13,836
|$13,840
|$68,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$1,950
|$2,399
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,928
|$1,550
|$1,148
|$718
|$259
|$5,603
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$3,672
|$3,475
|$4,075
|$3,861
|$20,549
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,651
|$8,359
|$7,810
|$9,542
|$9,545
|$46,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$825
|$853
|$884
|$914
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$521
|$912
|$734
|$2,204
|$2,711
|$7,082
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$364
|$533
|$1,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,967
|Financing
|$2,179
|$1,751
|$1,297
|$811
|$293
|$6,331
|Depreciation
|$6,177
|$4,149
|$3,927
|$4,605
|$4,363
|$23,220
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,166
|$9,446
|$8,825
|$10,782
|$10,786
|$53,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$970
|$1,003
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,001
|$806
|$2,418
|$2,975
|$7,771
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,955
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,159
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,922
|$1,424
|$890
|$321
|$6,948
|Depreciation
|$6,778
|$4,553
|$4,309
|$5,053
|$4,788
|$25,481
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,447
|$10,365
|$9,684
|$11,832
|$11,836
|$58,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$869
|$898
|$931
|$963
|$4,499
|Maintenance
|$549
|$960
|$774
|$2,321
|$2,855
|$7,458
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$562
|$1,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,877
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,072
|Financing
|$2,294
|$1,845
|$1,366
|$854
|$308
|$6,668
|Depreciation
|$6,505
|$4,370
|$4,135
|$4,849
|$4,595
|$24,453
|Fuel
|$1,802
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$2,028
|$9,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,865
|$9,947
|$9,294
|$11,355
|$11,359
|$55,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$609
|$1,065
|$858
|$2,574
|$3,167
|$8,272
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$623
|$1,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,298
|Financing
|$2,545
|$2,046
|$1,515
|$948
|$342
|$7,396
|Depreciation
|$7,215
|$4,847
|$4,587
|$5,379
|$5,097
|$27,125
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,379
|$11,034
|$10,309
|$12,595
|$12,599
|$61,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$949
|$982
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$4,915
|Maintenance
|$599
|$1,049
|$845
|$2,535
|$3,119
|$8,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$419
|$614
|$1,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,263
|Financing
|$2,506
|$2,015
|$1,492
|$933
|$337
|$7,284
|Depreciation
|$7,106
|$4,774
|$4,518
|$5,298
|$5,019
|$26,714
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,146
|$10,867
|$10,153
|$12,405
|$12,409
|$60,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$970
|$1,003
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,001
|$806
|$2,418
|$2,975
|$7,771
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,955
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,159
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,922
|$1,424
|$890
|$321
|$6,948
|Depreciation
|$6,778
|$4,553
|$4,309
|$5,053
|$4,788
|$25,481
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,447
|$10,365
|$9,684
|$11,832
|$11,836
|$58,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$774
|$800
|$829
|$858
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$489
|$855
|$689
|$2,067
|$2,543
|$6,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$341
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,845
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$275
|$5,939
|Depreciation
|$5,794
|$3,892
|$3,684
|$4,320
|$4,093
|$21,782
|Fuel
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$8,519
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,350
|$8,861
|$8,279
|$10,115
|$10,118
|$49,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$898
|$929
|$962
|$995
|$4,651
|Maintenance
|$567
|$993
|$800
|$2,399
|$2,951
|$7,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$396
|$581
|$1,143
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,940
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,141
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,907
|$1,412
|$883
|$319
|$6,892
|Depreciation
|$6,723
|$4,517
|$4,274
|$5,012
|$4,749
|$25,275
|Fuel
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$2,096
|$9,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,331
|$10,282
|$9,606
|$11,737
|$11,740
|$57,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$818
|$846
|$876
|$906
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$516
|$904
|$728
|$2,184
|$2,687
|$7,019
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,950
|Financing
|$2,159
|$1,736
|$1,286
|$804
|$290
|$6,275
|Depreciation
|$6,122
|$4,113
|$3,892
|$4,564
|$4,324
|$23,015
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,049
|$9,362
|$8,747
|$10,687
|$10,690
|$52,536
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
