Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

I must say that I am extremely impressed with the 2015 Traverse LT we ended up leasing. It has a firm, well damped ride that we like, pretty good steering and drivetrain. The automatic transmission is fairly good at not driving us crazy -- all of our other cars have been manual transmission. The equipment we got was exactly what we wanted, including heated cloth seats. Interior is very well made and we love the color scheme. It is very roomy, even in the third row -- three adults across are an easy fit. The second row captains chairs allow us to have child seats and still have people get into the third row without hassle of removing child seats. Very good family car.

I actually wasn't expecting to purchase this vehicle. I drove a Pathfinder, Highlander, Durango and Ram1500 and studied the Mazda CX-9 and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Pathfinder and Highlander had horribly uncomfortable seats. The Ram was awesome, but ultimately the 8 seats and a better trade in value from my local Chevrolet dealer sealed the lease for me. Honestly, I only considered this as a lease due to reliability concerns with GM. We'll see how this goes. The Durango was my favorite, but the Traverse was the best value for the money (Dodge would have been $92/mo more expensive for 39 mos. The 8 passenger actually seats my 6 kids. By far the most comfortable seats of my test vehicles

I wrote a review shortly after starting my lease, and now after 20K miles I am even more impressed. I have been researching what to get next after this lease is up and cannot find anything I like better, for the price. I was really worried about GM quality when I started the lease and decided to do a lease as a "try-it-before-I-buy-it" approach. I have had only 2 minor issues: 1, a piece of trim came loose on the rear door and I only had to push it back on its clips; 2, a light by the license plate had the retaining clip break and was an easy fix by the dealership. I agree with some reviews that the infotainment can be touchy. That and the gas mileage would be my biggest gripes. The infotainment has trouble connecting to my iphone 6 at times, so I sometimes have to use the auxiliary headphone cord, but this hasn't been a huge deal. I really wish the gas mileage was better. I have an AWD which is rated at 16/23mpg. I am averaging 16.8mpg driving in a rural setting. This is better than my previous Suburban which was averaging 14.2mpg. The AWD system worked wonderfully this past winter, paired with Blizzak snow tires. The car feels very stable and handles well in snow and ice. Suggested improvements: 1. Headrests in the middle-position seats!! For such an important safety item I cannot believe Chevy cannot figure this out. The Japanese and Dodge seem to have this figured out. Right now I have children in booster seats so it isn't a huge issue yet, but come on Chevy, give me head rests for every seat! 2. Diesel motor!!! 3. Lose the low air dam to improve my ground clearance.

UPDATE: November 16, 2016 I've taken the Traverse on a number of long-distance trips since I bought it in February, and I am very happy with its comfort and smooth ride. I continue to get 19 miles to the gallon city, and 21 on the highway. I bought a utility trailer to pull behind it on rare occasions. Again, the Traverse pulls just fine: on the highway, uphill and on level streets. Since I don't have the towing package, I have to keep the extra haul weight to around 2000 pounds. But that's OK with me since the weight of the trailer and any stuff I haul never come close to that maximum. Had I done a little more research at the time I bought the Traverse, I would have spent the extra money for the tow package; and it wasn't that expensive either. To add a tow package now would be impractical according to the sources I have consulted, and very expensive. I have also added a very versatile, fold-up, hitch cargo carrier for hauling smaller items that don't fit comfortably in the cabin. This has actually been a workhorse piece of everyday equipment. Rather than put the groceries inside the vehicle, I employ the cargo carrier. The problem with having a carrier attached to the trailer hitch is that it significantly blocks the backup camera view when in the fold-up position. And anytime you have something mounted that close to the rear bumper, it deactivates the Park Assist "radar." * * * ORIGINAL REVIEW: I've owned the Traverse for three months now, and I am even more impressed than the day I drove it off the lot. It's comfortable for my 6'4" height, carries all the cargo I could want to carry, it handles well on the road and it gets relatively good gas mileage for its weight. Here is the one annoying thing I've discovered about the vehicle, a think which I have learned to adjust for: The rearview mirror seems to sit low on the windshield for someone as tall as me. Because of that, when I am stopped at a four-way intersection and I look to my right to ensure no other traffic is about to cross, I have to deliberately duck my head a little to be certain that no vehicles or pedestrians are hidden by the rearview mirror. This has happened to me on several occasions. The mirror takes up so much real estate and is so low that it blocks a considerable part of my vision in that direction. But luckily I always take a second glance before starting into the intersection, and that's when I spot the danger. I thought this was interesting because I used to drive a 2009 Traverse at work several years ago, and I don't recall this issue. The 2015 version of the Traverse has a lot of hi-tech electronics onboard that make for a very convenient driving experience. You can read the specs for yourself, but one you won't find anywhere is the fact that there is a battery sensor that will chime and send a notification to the instrument cluster telling you when the battery is approaching a low charge state. This feature has already saved me once.