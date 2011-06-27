Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews
10 years and still strong!
I've had my 03 Tracker since 2006. Its a 6 cylinder so has lots of pickup. Since Im on the east coast inland we have no salt problems so rust is non existant. I did replace the hoses and belts, new radiator and alternator but now at 128,000 miles it runs like a champ. I absolutely love this little beast. The engine has been kept clean and oil replaced every 3-4000 miles. This of all the cars Ive ever owned has to be the most dependable ride I've ever had.I do think it's important to have your Tracker serviced by a dependable service technician on regular intervals and keep that oil changed like clockwork. Repair the little things that come with age and these little truck/suvs will last you decades. Update: 2018. Car still runs like a champ 135,000 miles. 137,000 July 2018.
Great car for daughter
Bought this car used for my daughter. Not a car with great p/u so i knew she would not be taking off from a dead stop. Not a lot of room in back seat so other kids did not like riding in it so i knew they would not pile into her car. Great leg room in front seat. Has used this car to travel back and forth to school in northeast. Handles great in snow and rain. Easy to park. Good car for a parent concerned about kids safety.
Number Two and Would do it Again
My wife and I lived in Alaska for many years. We found the Tracker to be a great ride on the snow, ice, dirt roads. This little Chevy is one of the best all around 4X4's I have ever had in the snow.
Reliable, ugly little beast
This is my third Tracker, and first V-6. They are kinda ugly, but they always get you home. Mine serves two purposes: toad behind my motorhome and deeep boondocks transportation for hunting, fishing, and birding. I would much prefer it to a Jeep to cross the continental divide. Wife doesn't like the seats, as they are cloth covered cinder blocks, but....hey. Ice, snow, mud, sand....never been stopped.
The Repair Kid Said Junk It
After having a '95 small Tracker that rusted out, I bought this '03 in 2013 with a good car fax and 76000 miles.. It appeared to have surface rust on bottom. The electronics and safety features were far advanced in comparison to the '95. The interior was luxurious compared to the '95. As with all Trackers it was fantastic in the snow with good snow tires on it. After a year it had leaking fuel lines and cracks in the fuel tank (I drove this only on the streets.) The shop and I discovered that Chevrolet had no replacement tanks and little else for the Tracker. No one else made an aftermarket tank either. Even a junkyard that had several of them couldn't find one decent enough to sell me. I ended up fixing the tank myself with Eastwood fuel tank sealer. I had bought the top of the line bumper to bumper warranty from Vehicle One and they have a small disclaimer in the contract that says they won't cover any problem due to rust, even though they specifically indicate that they'll cover gas tanks and fuel lines ("normal wear and tear" whatever else that is). They also made various disparaging remarks when I spoke with them about my claim. Don't buy a warranty from [non-permissible content removed]. The rockers started to rust by that time and I traded it in this month getting about 25% of what I had in it. Apparently rust is a big problem underneath on the Trackers. Buyer beware. Also I had both front door handles on the inside break. They are fun to drive but can't take the salt even when you wash the underside frequently during the winter thaws. The kid at the shop where I took it said I should just take down to the junkyard...
