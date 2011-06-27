  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

10 years and still strong!

Dave, 01/08/2016
Rwd 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I've had my 03 Tracker since 2006. Its a 6 cylinder so has lots of pickup. Since Im on the east coast inland we have no salt problems so rust is non existant. I did replace the hoses and belts, new radiator and alternator but now at 128,000 miles it runs like a champ. I absolutely love this little beast. The engine has been kept clean and oil replaced every 3-4000 miles. This of all the cars Ive ever owned has to be the most dependable ride I've ever had.I do think it's important to have your Tracker serviced by a dependable service technician on regular intervals and keep that oil changed like clockwork. Repair the little things that come with age and these little truck/suvs will last you decades. Update: 2018. Car still runs like a champ 135,000 miles. 137,000 July 2018.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car for daughter

Kt, 04/03/2010
Bought this car used for my daughter. Not a car with great p/u so i knew she would not be taking off from a dead stop. Not a lot of room in back seat so other kids did not like riding in it so i knew they would not pile into her car. Great leg room in front seat. Has used this car to travel back and forth to school in northeast. Handles great in snow and rain. Easy to park. Good car for a parent concerned about kids safety.

Number Two and Would do it Again

cjfanning, 07/17/2003
My wife and I lived in Alaska for many years. We found the Tracker to be a great ride on the snow, ice, dirt roads. This little Chevy is one of the best all around 4X4's I have ever had in the snow.

Reliable, ugly little beast

tompaine1, 03/25/2015
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)
This is my third Tracker, and first V-6. They are kinda ugly, but they always get you home. Mine serves two purposes: toad behind my motorhome and deeep boondocks transportation for hunting, fishing, and birding. I would much prefer it to a Jeep to cross the continental divide. Wife doesn't like the seats, as they are cloth covered cinder blocks, but....hey. Ice, snow, mud, sand....never been stopped.

The Repair Kid Said Junk It

dave augenstene, 11/01/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
After having a '95 small Tracker that rusted out, I bought this '03 in 2013 with a good car fax and 76000 miles.. It appeared to have surface rust on bottom. The electronics and safety features were far advanced in comparison to the '95. The interior was luxurious compared to the '95. As with all Trackers it was fantastic in the snow with good snow tires on it. After a year it had leaking fuel lines and cracks in the fuel tank (I drove this only on the streets.) The shop and I discovered that Chevrolet had no replacement tanks and little else for the Tracker. No one else made an aftermarket tank either. Even a junkyard that had several of them couldn't find one decent enough to sell me. I ended up fixing the tank myself with Eastwood fuel tank sealer. I had bought the top of the line bumper to bumper warranty from Vehicle One and they have a small disclaimer in the contract that says they won't cover any problem due to rust, even though they specifically indicate that they'll cover gas tanks and fuel lines ("normal wear and tear" whatever else that is). They also made various disparaging remarks when I spoke with them about my claim. Don't buy a warranty from [non-permissible content removed]. The rockers started to rust by that time and I traded it in this month getting about 25% of what I had in it. Apparently rust is a big problem underneath on the Trackers. Buyer beware. Also I had both front door handles on the inside break. They are fun to drive but can't take the salt even when you wash the underside frequently during the winter thaws. The kid at the shop where I took it said I should just take down to the junkyard...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
