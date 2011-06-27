  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my 2019 Tahoe Midnight Addition!

William Bennett, 06/11/2019
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I’ve had this SUV for about 5 weeks now and I love it. I have the LS Midnight Addition with upgraded black leather seats by Katz. I have truly enjoyed every minute of it. The vehicle looks amazing, drives great, has plenty of room, overhead air vents, wood grain trim, heavy duty interior w/ beautiful finishes, dual front power seats, dual front and rear climate control, hidden compartment, lots of storage, mega amount not of USB ports, awesome all wether tires and a killer stereo system w/ CD player. My only complaint is the Onstar system is a bit wonky and non responsive, but the Apple Car Play more than makes up for it. If you haven’t been fortunate enough to enjoy Apple Car Play I hope on day you have the chance. I heart my Tahoe. I love the outdoors and this SUV gets me where I wanna go in style.

rusty frame 3 months old!

dan, 05/14/2019
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 15 people found this review helpful

noisy windy noise from either sunroof or front door windows, rust starting under vehicle after 3 months old, squeaking sound from driver side rear emergency brake line chevrolet flaw, not happy with vehicle at all, transmission jumps hard sometimes while shifting.

Great Vehicle

Penny Taylor, 12/02/2019
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my new Tahoe, I use to have Suburban's and Tahoe's, then I went to a Toyota Highlander and now I'm back with a Tahoe. I needed the extra room and it's perfect.

Big and spacious!

Josiah, 03/04/2020
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A great vehicle for a family. My mom just bought her 2019 Chevy Tahoe and she loves it! It's big and spacious. It also has very decent legroom. The only thing I didn't like during the drive was poor acceleration and speed. It was also very sensitive to the road and strong winds. Overall a great big vehicle with heated seats and sunroof.

