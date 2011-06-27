Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

Gregg Robbins , 05/04/2018 LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

24 of 24 people found this review helpful

Purchased the 2015 Chevy Tahoe new. 38,000 miles on it now and have owned it 2 1/2 years. Traded a 2000 Chevy Tahoe with 220,000 miles on it that we also purchased new in 2000. Awesome Tahoe, I miss it now. The issues we've experienced since owning the 2015, in order. Steering column popped during steering in parking lots during parking or in town driving. Steering bearing kit replaced. Steering wheel begin to pop again 5 days later. I complained and demanded an entire steering column be replaced. Dealership agreed and it was an all day job replacing it. A year later. Steering is still excellent, no problem. Next, climate control knob broke on front passenger side. Had to use the sync button to control temp until repaired. Next, dash board panel above odometer bubbled up and was replaced. Next, three side panels by the window broke in a car wash, had to endure an 8 hour car drive with whistling noises outside everyone's window. I've read they could fly off into traffic, so I had to tape them all down for the drive. The Tahoe metal body is like a thin beer can. It dents really easily. I've even had acorns drop on it from an oak tree. No kidding, small dents from that. The hood metal is so thin, it flexes up and down rapidly, during highway driving and is very distracting. Next, the Continental tires it comes with are the worst as far as wear goes. They drive nice but wear terrible. We will need new tires at about 45,000 miles. The worst problem yet, the air conditioning no longer works. We've been stuck with driving a hot Chevy Tahoe with no AC for over a week and are told the part will not be in for another 4 days. I read that there is a design flaw on the air conditioning unit. There is no bracket that secures the line coming out of the compressor that produces 350 psi. Every time the compressor kicks on, the tube flexes and over time, will crack and all of the Freon will leak out and destroy the condenser. It only effects 2015 Chevy Tahoes. So it you own a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, you're air conditioner will go out, it is a matter of time. GM will not fix it prior to the failure. They will not issue a recall on it, it is not a safety issue. The condenser is on back order due to the high demand on replacing them on the 2015 Chevy Tahoe, only. Bottom line, I'm not convinced I'm going to make 220,000 miles on this 2015 Chevy Tahoe like I did with my other Tahoe. That 2000 Chevy Tahoe was a tank. This 2015 Chevy Tahoe seems to love going to the dealership repeatedly. Once the extended warranty that I purchased runs out, I'm going to be extremely nervous about what will happen next to this 2015 Chevy Tahoe. Again, it only has 38,000 miles on it and we purchased it new. I'm shaking my head on the idea of that. 65K for a Giant Beer Can that keeps falling apart. What a shame GM.