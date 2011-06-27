Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
LTZ Magnetic Suspension Problems
I have put just under 5000 miles on my '15 LTZ 4x4, and take serious issue with the ride quality of this car. This is my 3rd full-size GM SUV in 10 years, and the LTZ magnetic suspension this year is, by far, the roughest riding I have ever experienced. I purchased this "top of the line" model due to great luck and comfort experienced with previous Tahoe/Yukon's with adaptive suspensions, but this one fails to deliver. I paid out another $800 on a tire upgrade about 2000 miles ago (to Michelin LTXs) and the ride quality is still unacceptably harsh. I really hope GM is listening, as i am contemplating trading this car in, and giving up on my life-long love for GM products.
2015 Chevy Tahoe Problems
Purchased the 2015 Chevy Tahoe new. 38,000 miles on it now and have owned it 2 1/2 years. Traded a 2000 Chevy Tahoe with 220,000 miles on it that we also purchased new in 2000. Awesome Tahoe, I miss it now. The issues we've experienced since owning the 2015, in order. Steering column popped during steering in parking lots during parking or in town driving. Steering bearing kit replaced. Steering wheel begin to pop again 5 days later. I complained and demanded an entire steering column be replaced. Dealership agreed and it was an all day job replacing it. A year later. Steering is still excellent, no problem. Next, climate control knob broke on front passenger side. Had to use the sync button to control temp until repaired. Next, dash board panel above odometer bubbled up and was replaced. Next, three side panels by the window broke in a car wash, had to endure an 8 hour car drive with whistling noises outside everyone's window. I've read they could fly off into traffic, so I had to tape them all down for the drive. The Tahoe metal body is like a thin beer can. It dents really easily. I've even had acorns drop on it from an oak tree. No kidding, small dents from that. The hood metal is so thin, it flexes up and down rapidly, during highway driving and is very distracting. Next, the Continental tires it comes with are the worst as far as wear goes. They drive nice but wear terrible. We will need new tires at about 45,000 miles. The worst problem yet, the air conditioning no longer works. We've been stuck with driving a hot Chevy Tahoe with no AC for over a week and are told the part will not be in for another 4 days. I read that there is a design flaw on the air conditioning unit. There is no bracket that secures the line coming out of the compressor that produces 350 psi. Every time the compressor kicks on, the tube flexes and over time, will crack and all of the Freon will leak out and destroy the condenser. It only effects 2015 Chevy Tahoes. So it you own a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, you're air conditioner will go out, it is a matter of time. GM will not fix it prior to the failure. They will not issue a recall on it, it is not a safety issue. The condenser is on back order due to the high demand on replacing them on the 2015 Chevy Tahoe, only. Bottom line, I'm not convinced I'm going to make 220,000 miles on this 2015 Chevy Tahoe like I did with my other Tahoe. That 2000 Chevy Tahoe was a tank. This 2015 Chevy Tahoe seems to love going to the dealership repeatedly. Once the extended warranty that I purchased runs out, I'm going to be extremely nervous about what will happen next to this 2015 Chevy Tahoe. Again, it only has 38,000 miles on it and we purchased it new. I'm shaking my head on the idea of that. 65K for a Giant Beer Can that keeps falling apart. What a shame GM.
Huge leaps forward...
Had a '12, now have the '15. The difference is a great surprise between the two. Its quieter, handles better and is more comfortable then the previous one. This time I have the 4x4 and Im still getting better gas mileage than I was on the '12 4x2. 600 miles so far and averaging 19, and I live up a steep incline. Nav system is WAY better than previous. Mine is sliver with gray leather, 22" wheels with the luxury package
2015 Tahoe interior leak
I bought a 2015 Tahoe less than 45 days ago and its been in the shop twice for interior leaking. They can't seem to find the issue so their solution at this point is to rip down the headliner and remove the insulation and put silicone on the frame. They also told me that my head room will end up being lower and they will put less insulation in. I have made a complaint to Chevrolet and I don't think they care. I do not want this vehicle and I am requesting another. For 65000.00 they should take their lemon back and give me another one. The dealer told me Chevy will not put me in a new one. I also found out from the dealer that there are two other Tahoes in the USA with the same issue and they
Totally regret spending $68000 on this car!
I have wanted a Tahoe for quiet sometime, I had settled on finding a used one. However my husband made the mistake of "just looking" at the newest model. I loved the new design and figured it would look new longer with the new body style. 1st time at the shop: there were some defects in the cabin, armrest needing loosening, and when you sat down in one of the rear captains chairs it made a weird popping sound. Had to order a new base. 2nd time at the shop (in less than a month) replacing seat base, and the AC went out, on a family vacation. To add to it, the driver seat is now popping when raising to my "setting". Also there is no lighting in the rear area, and you can not see.
