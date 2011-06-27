  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,615
Starting MSRP
$37,280
Starting MSRP
$50,765
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Total Seating797
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm320 hp @ 5400 rpm320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
Front center lap beltnoyesno
Packages
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyesyesyes
Regional Value Packagenoyesno
Exterior Plus Packagenoyesno
Interior Plus Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesnoyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
Three zone climate controlyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
adjustable pedalsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD/DVD Playeryesyesyes
Bluetooth for Phonenoyesno
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD Playernoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playernoyesno
Instrumentation
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnoyes
driver cooled seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
passenger cooled seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium clothnoyesno
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
multi-level heatingyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-Clad Wheelsyesnoyes
Power Sunroofyesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Measurements
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5894 lbs.5636 lbs.5636 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.7100 lbs.7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17 degrees17 degrees17 degrees
Maximum payload1705 lbs.1774 lbs.1774 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.8500 lbs.8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Exterior Colors
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresyesnoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
LTZ 4WD
$53,615
LS 2WD
$37,280
LT 2WD
$50,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
