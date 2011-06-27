Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle Ever Owned
This 2008 LTZ is our second Tahoe. Our first was a great all around truck and this is even better. We need a versatile 4wd that can be used to haul our boat and take our kids sports teams all over Northern California. The ride is excellent, quiet, smooth and the transition to 4WD is seamless. We also own two Toyota SUVs (kids car's) and a Honda Accord. Over the years we've owned Porsche's, Volvos, Mazdas and Nissans, but the Tahoe is the best overall period. On our first Tahoe we had over 100K miles and the people that now own it have 126K on it. it still looks and drives like new. We've never had any maintenance issue's with either Tahoe. On a recent trip to Salt Lake we averaged 22 mpg.
Nothing but Issues No more GM products
Have owned many Tahoes, Suburbans. Have to say that the 2007-2009 models are nothing but issues. Rear window defrost electric leads fall off, door lock on front passenger side stopped working. Transmission required rebuild (under warranty) Noticed missing 2-3 quarts of oil between changes. All within <3 years old. After 3 years the engine light came on many times which the remote start doesn't work when engine light is on. Dealer said the Cat Converters where going bad but a month later said the codes said communication issues. O2 sensor bank 2 needed replaced, And very bad design on headlight, try pricing a simple headlight and running light bulb replacement at your local dealer $200-$300.
Dependable and solid
This is my second Tahoe. My first was a 1996 and had over 225000 miles on it. I have put 80000 miles on this one. It still looks and rides like it was brand new. The power door lock on the passengers side does not work which is a common complaint with this model. I hope Chevy does something about this in the form of a recall. The third row seat should be an option. I removed it the first day I owned it, however the tracks make it hard for flat objects to fit in the rear. I got it with the Z71 package. Has great towing capacity and the gas mileage is better than with my old Tahoe. The automatic door locks and other automatic features should be abandoned.
Chevy Tahoe Door Lock Problems
I've had four Chevy SUVs in the last ten years and planned on buying another one soon. However, on my 2005 Tahoe I had to replace the fuel pump which I learned was located in the fuel tank. Cost me over $800. And recently, two door locks on my 2008 Tahoe (driver's side) quit working. Cost me over $600. And looking at this website, it looks like GM has a real problem with their door lock design. I feel they should do a recall on their door locks. It they do, and do so soon, and give me my $600 back, I'll be buying another Tahoe. Otherwise, I've had enough and will start buying another brand...
Vibration Issues
I purchased my truck for $50K loaded. I have been complaining of vibration issues since day one. I have owned 2 Yukons and wanted a change and purchased a Tahoe. The only difference was this truck had 20" tires/rims. The sole of problem. I have had several places tell me the rims and tires are O.K. after Autoway changed them on my truck 7 times. They had the truck the first 3 weeks I owned the vehicle. If you put the 17" tires on the truck it does not vibrate. I have been told that the drive shaft is not balanced but GM will not do anything about it. I now have 63K miles on the truck and can't stand to do highway speeds especially with customers in my truck. Everyone but GM notice problem.
