Estimated values
1991 BMW 7 Series 735i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,171
|$1,527
|Clean
|$459
|$1,046
|$1,364
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
Estimated values
1991 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,198
|$1,526
|Clean
|$530
|$1,070
|$1,363
|Average
|$400
|$814
|$1,037
|Rough
|$269
|$557
|$710
Estimated values
1991 BMW 7 Series 735iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,170
|$1,526
|Clean
|$458
|$1,045
|$1,363
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$233
|$544
|$710