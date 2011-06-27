Estimated values
2014 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,638
|$34,923
|$39,969
|Clean
|$28,390
|$33,474
|$38,221
|Average
|$25,895
|$30,575
|$34,726
|Rough
|$23,399
|$27,677
|$31,231
Estimated values
2014 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,109
|$37,834
|$43,302
|Clean
|$30,757
|$36,264
|$41,408
|Average
|$28,054
|$33,124
|$37,622
|Rough
|$25,350
|$29,984
|$33,835
Estimated values
2014 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,567
|$36,019
|$41,224
|Clean
|$29,280
|$34,524
|$39,421
|Average
|$26,707
|$31,534
|$35,816
|Rough
|$24,133
|$28,545
|$32,212
Estimated values
2014 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,757
|$40,956
|$46,873
|Clean
|$33,294
|$39,256
|$44,824
|Average
|$30,367
|$35,857
|$40,725
|Rough
|$27,441
|$32,458
|$36,626