Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 3500HD Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Rear Seat Headphonesyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Grille Insertyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Wheel Locksyes
Painted Body Side Moldingsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity121.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6585 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4405 lbs.
Length224.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height75.6 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Envy Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Sable Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT265/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
