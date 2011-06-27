Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Best family vehicle surewood4u , 06/04/2015 LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought it used in may 2012 with 30,000 miles for $34,000 otd. Now has 98,000 from tons of road trips, running around town and heavy [8000#] towing. All that is needed is basic maintenance to make it last, which i do all myself with walmart brand synthetics. I did add a 30k transmission cooler and a engine oil cooler to help with the towing loads right after purchasing. Parts replaced: ac blower motor @95k rotor & pads @90k, they had tons of pad remaining but pulsation was bad... battery @60k I plan on keeping this suburban for a very long time. Update Dec, 2016: 126,000 miles Now towing 9000# often since adding some dirt bikes to the trailer. Replaced Motor mounts @100k New battery and Front Axle seal@115k Dash is cracking update: June, 2017 136,000 miles Transmission rubber line split, toasted it ....expensive early rebuild that could have been avoided! Installed a 40k trucool cooler afterwards. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle with poor GM support John Costin , 01/06/2016 LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle and was just the right size for my whole family. I bought this vehicle used and was a good deal so I jumped on it. A few months after we took possession of the vehicle, the dashboard started to crack by the passenger-side airbag and then on top of the instrument cluster. I come to find out that this a common and very documented occurrence on 07-13 full-size GM trucks and SUVs. The bad part of this is that GM will not recall this issue even though the cracks occur in the same places in all of these vehicles. They say it's not a safety issue - wait until the airbag deploys and the plastic shrapnel come flying towards you or the dashboard rips apart during a crash and slices through your arms, head, etc. Even worse is that GM dealerships are being authorized to repair this with GM's consent but there is no uniform pricing. Some customers are paying $100, some pay $300, others pay $750 while others do not have to pay anything. First of all, this is not the consumers' fault that these materials are defective so the customer should not have to pay anything. I have had cars and trucks from other manufacturers that were more than 5 years old and the dash and every other interior material seems to be just fine. Suffice it to say, we're not buying another GM product again. Update: The Suburban has been traded - good riddance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Ever proud_american , 04/15/2011 34 of 48 people found this review helpful This thing hauls, well, pretty much everything. My Family of six and 3 other adult relatives, the shortest being around 5 foot 8, travel with unbeleivable comfort. Bottom line, there is no better SUV on the market than you will find at a GM dealership. Report Abuse

Fantastic all-around vehicle JH , 04/12/2017 LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Expensive- yes. Great gas mileage- no. Worth it- yes! I took out the third row seat which makes for a very large cargo area, especially with the rear captain seats also folded down. I've made many trips home from Home Depot with it loaded up. Also have gone on several cross country trips with it loaded up. It's nice not to have to pick and choose what to take based on limited cargo space. Also, everything stays secure and dry without extra effort. The ride is very comfortable. Love the heated and cooled captain seats. The 4wd comes in handy in Michigan. It wasn't cheap, but I can use this vehicle for basically anything and everything I would ever want. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse