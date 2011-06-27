Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

The Classic SUV that sets the standard DAD OF FOUR , 08/14/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned five 1999 Suburbans. I also own an Excursion for family trips. Between the two, I'd take the suburban any day. The excursion is a truck, plain and simple. Huge, cavernous. The Suburban is comfortable and quiet. Yes, the gas mileage is in the 'teens, but the trade off is the safety and comfort of those riding inside. The Suburban is easy to turn, provided you know what you're doing. You can load it up and still have room, and even after 12 years, the interiors still look good and feel tight - and not the cheap plastic highlights that are in cars today. With regular maintenance, these SUVs can literally run forever. Report Abuse

Fuel Mileage cmcgee , 07/17/2002 20 of 21 people found this review helpful We purchased the vehicle used. It is a 1999 Chevy Suburban LT completely loaded. The vehicle was owned by a salesman and had about 125,000 miles at the time of purchase. My wife, who drives the vehicle on a regular basis, is a stay at home mom, but she is never at home. She makes lots of short trips around town. Her fuel mileage on the 4x4 suburban is around 17 mpg. We recently took a trip to Virginia Beach. We left our home which is located just off I-95 and went to Emporia Va. Then we took 58 into Va. Beach. I refueled once we got into Va. Beach. On our 3 hour trip, we averaged 22.3 mpg. I have been very impressed with this vehicle since.

Trade down due to economic slowdown Heathj1 , 09/18/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The day I got my 99 Suburban it was a sad day or so I thought. I had to trade my 05 Chevy extended z71 truck that I had bought new off the show room floor. I traded my truck for Suburban to get out of payments and got some cash back. I was only getting 30-35 hours at work for about 3 months something had to give. Suburban has 136K miles on it rides and pulls better then my 05. I was bummed that I had to trade my truck but I think I got a better truck in return. I pulled 2 3/4 tons truck back to the house on the trailer 80 miles each trip put in 3 gear and set cruise for 60 mph. It didn't ever shift down. It unlocked covter for a couple of bigger hills. Going to take it on vacation.

"Timex" keeps on ticking C. R. Hiebert , 08/27/2015 C1500 4dr SUV 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great family vehicle. Bought used with less than 100,000 miles when the kids were home, kids are all grown and the odometer is at 298,000. Have hauled children and their gear all over, survived County Fairs and innumerable 4-H animal projects. Pulled the Horse trailer up to the State Fair through City traffic, loaded with camping gear for the week, she made it just fine. A car ran into her side, spun her around, totaled the car, bent the Suburban's rear-axel, passengers shook-up but a-OK, she drove home & got repaired. Three deer have bounced off the grill guard in the front and the only damage is a dent in the corner of the hood. She has driven me back and forth through roads and weather that has been just plain nasty, definitely dependable and reliable. Chevy dealer in town is fantastic about keeping her serviced and running. Well worth the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value