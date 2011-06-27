Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
I remember it fondly.
I am not usually not sentimental when it comes to automobiles. I generally long for something every 6-30 months. And though I only owned it for a year I still smile whenever I see one...I was living in SoCal and only recall having the top up twice. I really loved that truck. It was a little short on legroom and was a little tight with the top up but it made up for it with a joyful temperament. It had a wonderful exhaust note and when the top was down it felt more like a wake boat than a truck. It was nimble and a blast to drive. The designers did a great job,it was seamless from inside to outside. You'd almost expect to find a repurposed Pontiac sun fire interior in it but no! Cont...
SSR is ultimate convertible
The SSR is the ultimate convertible due to the fact of the one button automatic convertible hard top, the very, very spacious trunk, and it is so comfortable when exiting the vehicle. Unlike, the other convertibles that you have to lift yourself out of the car, the SSR is high enough that you just turn and get out. The body such as the fenders are solid steel, not fiberglass. That gives me a sense of safety if a collision were to take place. So much to say about this car/truck I love it. It is a real head turner!
SSR Not for the shy person
This truck is by far way ahead of its time. Like the PT Cruiser by Chrysler it has a nostalgic look about it. Reminds me of what a concept vehicle of the 50's would look like. Only they would have never been able to dream up that convertable hard top that stacks up and lays neatly between the seat and the bed of the truck. Turns heads everywhere it goes. If your shy don't buy this truck as every time you stop people want to talk to you about it
MY LAST TRUCK
I'VE DRIVEN A TRUCK FOR 40 YEARS AND THIS IS THE MOST EXCITING AND SHARPEST AND ATTENTION GETTING TRUCK EVER. I'VE HAD PEOPLE TAKE PICTURES, FOLLOW ME HOME AND ASK ME TO SHOW THEM HOW EVERY THING WORKS. I LOVE IT.
Super Cool
This car is super sleek and stlyin. Gives you the older car look with the speed and acceleration of a new sports car. Definitly a pimp ride on 22's.
Sponsored cars related to the SSR
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner