Used 2014 Chevrolet SS Consumer Reviews

really? I am the first? ssshhh , 12/06/2014 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 29 people found this review helpful Purchased Back in August 2014 with 2700 miles, Has to be the best value I have ever had the opportunity to purchase. Spend a little time reading up on and knowing what this car is about and you would have a very hard time covering more aspects from drivability to curb appeal with any less than wow! sweet car. built In the land down under and no question with pride, you just can not match dollar for dollar, bang for the buck. It's a sleeper Super Sport that gives cars like the BMW5 a run for the money, doing it with dimes to the dollar to boot!I own it, I love it. If you can try to touch one, drive it, step into it! 1st class!

Red rocket Terry , 09/28/2016 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought our 2014 in April 2015 saw it at auto show in February went into Berger to buy LTZ Impala, couldn't get red hot red, wife not happy then we spotted the SS! Wife happy again. For the money, one of best sleeper buys out there. I think the gas mileage is pretty good for this car, average 22-24 on highway at 70 plus, 16-17 around town, unless foot accidentally slips on gas peddle fun car get looks and comments everywhere, custom tune, air raid cold air, dynoed at 360 hp. Chevy is crazy for not pushing this car or continuing to make it here in USA. Ran low 13's at 106mph at Martin 131. First time racing since 1969 what a blast. Working on getting into the 12's. Stored in winter never seen salt. It's almost 2018 now car is still fun to drive, and still gets the looks, might see headers this fall. When we're cruising on highway still getting 20's. This car is a true sleeper. Might even put electronic exhaust cut outs on too. Still a great car, still fast👍👍👍 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Hi ho silver away Lynn , 04/04/2018 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful If u r worried about gas mileage DONT buy this car. If u like smiles per gallon this is the car and as an added bonus nobody knows anything about the car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

One for the times! Joe Blow , 01/25/2019 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful LOVE.....LOVE....LOVE....My Holden Commodore! Car is an instant classic. Get crazy looks..... Excellent power......best sleeper of all times. I just have a tune and New C7 couldn't shake me. He flagged to pull over just to ask me...." WTF is that?" Then the long story begins. Mopar friends hate me.....but all in all. In my opinion probably the best sedan that has ever came to America....and Im glad it's only 12,000+ only made in 4 yrs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value