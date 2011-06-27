Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

George , 10/17/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

LT with RS package is great. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, handles well - very responsive. It's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, even on bumpy roads. Fuel economy is not great - 17mpg around town, 24mpg on non highway trips, 32mgp on highway trips averaging about 70mph.