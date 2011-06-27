  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Sonic
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Fun Car

George, 10/17/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

LT with RS package is great. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, handles well - very responsive. It's surprisingly quiet and comfortable, even on bumpy roads. Fuel economy is not great - 17mpg around town, 24mpg on non highway trips, 32mgp on highway trips averaging about 70mph.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
