2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews
2020 3500 dually LTZ
Wow. The ride is smoother than any 2500/3500 I’ve ever ridden in and not far off from my 2016 suburban! I get 18-20mpg with no load at 70. Over 75 it dips to 15 mph quickly. 15mpg is my mixed driving number as well. Haven’t pulled a load yet (1500 miles so far). The 10 speed and the bed step and improved towing numbers was why I went with the Chevy. Getting in and out of the bed to hook up a gooseneck In my other 2010 dually (ram) is a pain so the bedstep is great!the interior is fine with me-does the job and is comfortable the cameras are fantastic. The camera views and radar that lets u see all around the truck is very helpful. It’s huge so parking it isn’t much fun but I bought it to pull my boat and my 48 foot gooseneck toyhauler (20k lbs). So far very happy with this truck. Classic Chevrolet In grapevine Texas is the best dealership I’ve ever bought a vehicle! Ask for Danny Folmer he’s fantastic. PS review after 6mos- the truck needs airbags because it does squat with a load! Shame it doesn’t come with them other has that I’m still very happy with the truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
