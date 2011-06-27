Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

H G , 04/21/2019 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not a Truck for Winter I just got my truck back after 5 weeks in the shop. Before that they had it two weeks to replace injectors. That didn't fix it. Then the fuel pump was replaced. While they were road testing it the air tube to the blower blew off. Has happened several times before. While sitting in the shop running the particulate filter blew up. Totally full of soot. Replaced. I have it now until it fails again. So far nothing from GM.