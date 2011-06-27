  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

3.3
4 reviews
Not worth what I paid!!!

Jonn, 09/08/2015
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The truck has a bad problem with the electronic system and the dealership is not helpful when I have problems with this truck. I have also had problems with the truck with the front-end vibration. I have always been a Chevy man (I own 13) and I'm not considering switching if GM doesn't fix this.

What a truck!!

Dan, 09/24/2015
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This truck is awesome. Powerful, quite, comfortable, safe, good looking and stylish. I got this truck to haul our new 5th wheel. And with that being said, I believe a truck of this size will be towing large trailers and therefore should have a GPS designed for this. Presently it has a normal GPS, one used for cars and it will take you places you don't what to go with a 42 foot 5th wheel. You also are not going to take this long bed DRW through most drive thrus, but I am good with that. From my last review, the truck continues to be awesome!

Extremely poorly built

Kim, 07/11/2019
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
My husband tried to return this truck 18 hours after buying it. It does not pull anything without bogging down. It got 7.3 miles to the gallon. After 4 years of hell with this truck we traded it in for a dodge diesel. After we had to have it towed twice for transmission problems. The designers of this truck ought to be ashamed of themselves for taking advantage of hardworking honest individuals.

I never ever over spend

hill d, 12/18/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
well when I bought this truck the transmission shifted with a little too long a pause but after 20,000 miles its become great . the transmission over heated pulling a 7000 load with a 7000 lbs capacity trailer. but only got to 295 degrees. the mpg where terrible 7mpg for the tank if you put it too the floor a few times . but now days I am getting 10 to 13 mpg in Houston suburbs just had to break her in . oh and if a 18 wheeler cuts you off and you plow down its side that's $23,000 to fix but hey the air bag did not even go off. and she held up pretty good .

