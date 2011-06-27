Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Not worth what I paid!!! Jonn , 09/08/2015 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The truck has a bad problem with the electronic system and the dealership is not helpful when I have problems with this truck. I have also had problems with the truck with the front-end vibration. I have always been a Chevy man (I own 13) and I'm not considering switching if GM doesn't fix this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a truck!! Dan , 09/24/2015 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck is awesome. Powerful, quite, comfortable, safe, good looking and stylish. I got this truck to haul our new 5th wheel. And with that being said, I believe a truck of this size will be towing large trailers and therefore should have a GPS designed for this. Presently it has a normal GPS, one used for cars and it will take you places you don't what to go with a 42 foot 5th wheel. You also are not going to take this long bed DRW through most drive thrus, but I am good with that. From my last review, the truck continues to be awesome! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Extremely poorly built Kim , 07/11/2019 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 0 of 2 people found this review helpful My husband tried to return this truck 18 hours after buying it. It does not pull anything without bogging down. It got 7.3 miles to the gallon. After 4 years of hell with this truck we traded it in for a dodge diesel. After we had to have it towed twice for transmission problems. The designers of this truck ought to be ashamed of themselves for taking advantage of hardworking honest individuals. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value