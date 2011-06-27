Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,322
|$26,765
|$29,902
|Clean
|$22,400
|$25,698
|$28,678
|Average
|$20,555
|$23,562
|$26,230
|Rough
|$18,711
|$21,427
|$23,781
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,764
|$19,316
|$21,641
|Clean
|$16,101
|$18,545
|$20,755
|Average
|$14,775
|$17,004
|$18,983
|Rough
|$13,449
|$15,463
|$17,211
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,746
|$22,165
|$25,268
|Clean
|$18,005
|$21,281
|$24,234
|Average
|$16,522
|$19,512
|$22,165
|Rough
|$15,040
|$17,744
|$20,097
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,009
|$25,595
|$27,963
|Clean
|$22,099
|$24,574
|$26,819
|Average
|$20,279
|$22,532
|$24,529
|Rough
|$18,459
|$20,489
|$22,240
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,976
|$32,083
|$35,824
|Clean
|$26,870
|$30,803
|$34,358
|Average
|$24,657
|$28,243
|$31,425
|Rough
|$22,444
|$25,683
|$28,492
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,511
|$23,859
|$26,902
|Clean
|$19,700
|$22,907
|$25,801
|Average
|$18,077
|$21,003
|$23,598
|Rough
|$16,455
|$19,100
|$21,396
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,362
|$27,007
|$31,216
|Clean
|$21,477
|$25,930
|$29,939
|Average
|$19,709
|$23,775
|$27,383
|Rough
|$17,940
|$21,620
|$24,827
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,204
|$34,064
|$39,371
|Clean
|$27,089
|$32,705
|$37,760
|Average
|$24,858
|$29,987
|$34,536
|Rough
|$22,627
|$27,270
|$31,313
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,307
|$19,695
|$22,764
|Clean
|$15,662
|$18,909
|$21,833
|Average
|$14,372
|$17,338
|$19,969
|Rough
|$13,082
|$15,767
|$18,105
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,359
|$30,628
|$35,400
|Clean
|$24,356
|$29,406
|$33,950
|Average
|$22,350
|$26,962
|$31,052
|Rough
|$20,345
|$24,519
|$28,154
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,364
|$23,843
|$27,004
|Clean
|$19,558
|$22,892
|$25,899
|Average
|$17,948
|$20,989
|$23,688
|Rough
|$16,337
|$19,087
|$21,477
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,577
|$15,833
|$16,993
|Clean
|$14,001
|$15,201
|$16,297
|Average
|$12,848
|$13,938
|$14,906
|Rough
|$11,695
|$12,675
|$13,515
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,060
|$26,700
|$30,012
|Clean
|$22,148
|$25,635
|$28,784
|Average
|$20,324
|$23,505
|$26,327
|Rough
|$18,500
|$21,374
|$23,869
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,811
|$21,649
|$24,233
|Clean
|$18,067
|$20,785
|$23,241
|Average
|$16,579
|$19,058
|$21,257
|Rough
|$15,091
|$17,331
|$19,273
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,703
|$37,082
|$42,860
|Clean
|$29,489
|$35,603
|$41,106
|Average
|$27,060
|$32,644
|$37,597
|Rough
|$24,632
|$29,686
|$34,087
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,227
|$18,994
|$21,509
|Clean
|$15,585
|$18,236
|$20,629
|Average
|$14,301
|$16,721
|$18,868
|Rough
|$13,018
|$15,205
|$17,107
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,030
|$25,643
|$28,929
|Clean
|$21,158
|$24,620
|$27,745
|Average
|$19,416
|$22,574
|$25,377
|Rough
|$17,673
|$20,528
|$23,008
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,991
|$28,110
|$30,962
|Clean
|$24,002
|$26,989
|$29,694
|Average
|$22,026
|$24,746
|$27,159
|Rough
|$20,049
|$22,504
|$24,624
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,857
|$21,777
|$24,436
|Clean
|$18,111
|$20,908
|$23,436
|Average
|$16,619
|$19,171
|$21,435
|Rough
|$15,128
|$17,433
|$19,435
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,279
|$21,533
|$24,489
|Clean
|$17,556
|$20,674
|$23,487
|Average
|$16,110
|$18,956
|$21,482
|Rough
|$14,664
|$17,238
|$19,477
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,736
|$32,888
|$36,673
|Clean
|$27,600
|$31,576
|$35,172
|Average
|$25,327
|$28,952
|$32,169
|Rough
|$23,054
|$26,328
|$29,167
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$21,990
|$25,081
|Clean
|$17,850
|$21,112
|$24,054
|Average
|$16,380
|$19,358
|$22,000
|Rough
|$14,910
|$17,604
|$19,947
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,329
|$27,491
|$31,270
|Clean
|$22,407
|$26,394
|$29,990
|Average
|$20,562
|$24,201
|$27,430
|Rough
|$18,716
|$22,008
|$24,870
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,917
|$25,262
|$29,200
|Clean
|$20,090
|$24,255
|$28,005
|Average
|$18,436
|$22,239
|$25,614
|Rough
|$16,781
|$20,224
|$23,223
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,132
|$24,170
|$26,939
|Clean
|$20,296
|$23,205
|$25,836
|Average
|$18,625
|$21,277
|$23,630
|Rough
|$16,953
|$19,349
|$21,425
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,529
|$24,034
|$27,217
|Clean
|$19,717
|$23,075
|$26,103
|Average
|$18,093
|$21,157
|$23,875
|Rough
|$16,470
|$19,240
|$21,646