2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,322$26,765$29,902
Clean$22,400$25,698$28,678
Average$20,555$23,562$26,230
Rough$18,711$21,427$23,781
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,764$19,316$21,641
Clean$16,101$18,545$20,755
Average$14,775$17,004$18,983
Rough$13,449$15,463$17,211
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,746$22,165$25,268
Clean$18,005$21,281$24,234
Average$16,522$19,512$22,165
Rough$15,040$17,744$20,097
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,009$25,595$27,963
Clean$22,099$24,574$26,819
Average$20,279$22,532$24,529
Rough$18,459$20,489$22,240
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,976$32,083$35,824
Clean$26,870$30,803$34,358
Average$24,657$28,243$31,425
Rough$22,444$25,683$28,492
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,511$23,859$26,902
Clean$19,700$22,907$25,801
Average$18,077$21,003$23,598
Rough$16,455$19,100$21,396
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,362$27,007$31,216
Clean$21,477$25,930$29,939
Average$19,709$23,775$27,383
Rough$17,940$21,620$24,827
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,204$34,064$39,371
Clean$27,089$32,705$37,760
Average$24,858$29,987$34,536
Rough$22,627$27,270$31,313
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,307$19,695$22,764
Clean$15,662$18,909$21,833
Average$14,372$17,338$19,969
Rough$13,082$15,767$18,105
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,359$30,628$35,400
Clean$24,356$29,406$33,950
Average$22,350$26,962$31,052
Rough$20,345$24,519$28,154
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,364$23,843$27,004
Clean$19,558$22,892$25,899
Average$17,948$20,989$23,688
Rough$16,337$19,087$21,477
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,577$15,833$16,993
Clean$14,001$15,201$16,297
Average$12,848$13,938$14,906
Rough$11,695$12,675$13,515
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,060$26,700$30,012
Clean$22,148$25,635$28,784
Average$20,324$23,505$26,327
Rough$18,500$21,374$23,869
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,811$21,649$24,233
Clean$18,067$20,785$23,241
Average$16,579$19,058$21,257
Rough$15,091$17,331$19,273
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,703$37,082$42,860
Clean$29,489$35,603$41,106
Average$27,060$32,644$37,597
Rough$24,632$29,686$34,087
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,227$18,994$21,509
Clean$15,585$18,236$20,629
Average$14,301$16,721$18,868
Rough$13,018$15,205$17,107
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,030$25,643$28,929
Clean$21,158$24,620$27,745
Average$19,416$22,574$25,377
Rough$17,673$20,528$23,008
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,991$28,110$30,962
Clean$24,002$26,989$29,694
Average$22,026$24,746$27,159
Rough$20,049$22,504$24,624
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,857$21,777$24,436
Clean$18,111$20,908$23,436
Average$16,619$19,171$21,435
Rough$15,128$17,433$19,435
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,279$21,533$24,489
Clean$17,556$20,674$23,487
Average$16,110$18,956$21,482
Rough$14,664$17,238$19,477
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,736$32,888$36,673
Clean$27,600$31,576$35,172
Average$25,327$28,952$32,169
Rough$23,054$26,328$29,167
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,585$21,990$25,081
Clean$17,850$21,112$24,054
Average$16,380$19,358$22,000
Rough$14,910$17,604$19,947
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,329$27,491$31,270
Clean$22,407$26,394$29,990
Average$20,562$24,201$27,430
Rough$18,716$22,008$24,870
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,917$25,262$29,200
Clean$20,090$24,255$28,005
Average$18,436$22,239$25,614
Rough$16,781$20,224$23,223
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,132$24,170$26,939
Clean$20,296$23,205$25,836
Average$18,625$21,277$23,630
Rough$16,953$19,349$21,425
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,529$24,034$27,217
Clean$19,717$23,075$26,103
Average$18,093$21,157$23,875
Rough$16,470$19,240$21,646
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,236 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,236 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,585 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,236 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $13,018 to $21,509, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.