Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.4 ft.55.4 ft.54.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
stability controlnonoyes
Emergency braking assistnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
LTZ Plus Packageyesnono
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
Mocha Steel Metallic Editionyesyesyes
Interior Plus Packagenoyesyes
Convenience Packagenoyesyes
Off-Road Suspension Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryesyesyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD/DVD Playeryesnono
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyesyesyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryesyesyes
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leathernoyesyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesyes
Leather Split Bench Seatnoyesyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothnoyesyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controllernoyesyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
LTZ Equipment Groupyesnono
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Pickup Box Deleteyesyesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tireyesyesno
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Spare Tireyesyesyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyesyesyes
Rear Window Defoggernoyesyes
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesyes
LT1 Equipment Groupnoyesyes
17" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentnoyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsnonoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.259.1 in.259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.16000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight7095 lbs.7095 lbs.6732 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.13000 lbs.11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.77.9 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload5905 lbs.5905 lbs.4268 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.167.7 in.167.7 in.
Width95.9 in.95.9 in.80.0 in.
Rear track75.0 in.75.0 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Exterior Colors
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
LT235/80R E tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted steel wheelsnoyesno
partial wheel coversnoyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
LT265/70R E tiresnonoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,230
Starting MSRP
$41,790
Starting MSRP
$40,565
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
