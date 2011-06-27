  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5896 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload4004 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Black Cherry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
