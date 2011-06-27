Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

some improvements over prior models obrienw , 02/10/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The interior has some improvements over prior models but Ford is still much nicer. The powertrain is why I bought this truck and it does not disappoint - with the exception of the need to replace fuel filters too frequently. Engine and allison trans are great for pulling my gooseneck trailer. Has bigger tag receiver , with insert. They dropped the trans temp gauge from prior models but the info is available from the Driver Information Center. Had emergency brake sticking and a driveline vibration issue but otherwise good solid truck. Report Abuse

WORK Truck Is What This Truck Is HBDMax , 05/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful First, you are buying a truck like this to Work, not to Daily Driver. But, you can outfit these trucks very nicely with the LTZ package. Interior leather,finish and layout is very well done, not exceptional - it's not a Denali. Exterior new body style has intriguing design elements, ride is exceptionally smooth for this class of truck. The real appeal is the Duramax diesel with the Allison 1000 trans; this truck has literally more power than you can ever use in this class of truck. GCWR is restricted over 20K, this engine and trans combo can exceed that. Economy is what you expect from this type of truck - 18 hwy unloaded, 12 hwy loaded w/18K. This truck exceeds it's intended purpose.

120k mile OILFIELD WORK TRUCK 3500 6.0 gas BC , 05/15/2016 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The engine is great. The power steering/braking system is garbage(one unit). This was my work truck until my boss gave it to me. It is on it's second transmission needing a third, Second transfer case works fine. The combined power steering/ brake system needs to be replaced again. Engine runs great with good power. This truck has a total mileage of 129,000 miles now. I would be pissed if I paid big money for this truck. As it is it is affordable only because it was free. The parts are NOT cheap. Transfer case was 2k trans are 4k this is without install. Edit-- 10,000 more miles without issue.