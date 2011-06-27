  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle52.7 ft.52.7 ft.52.7 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesno
Front center 3-point beltyesnoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
LTZ Convenience Packageyesnono
Z71 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Dual Alternatorsyesyesyes
Texas Editionyesnoyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesyesyes
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Packageyesnoyes
LTZ Plus Packageyesnono
LTZ Convenience Package IIyesnono
Technology Packageyesyesno
High Country Deluxe Packagenoyesno
Convenience Package IInonoyes
All-Star Editionnonoyes
Convenience Packagenonoyes
Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition w/Dual Alternatorsnonoyes
Advanced Trailering Packagenonoyes
Alaskan Snow Plow Special Editionnonoyes
Remote Start Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
memory card slotyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
USB with external media controlnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesno
heated steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
hands-free entryyesyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Interior Convenience Packageyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Z71 All-Weather Floor Linersnoyesno
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Packagenonoyes
Rear Camera Mirrornonoyes
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnonoyes
Leather Packagenonoyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Center Consolenonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
LED Cargo Area Lightingyesnoyes
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
4" Black - Round Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesnoyes
20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryesnoyes
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Lineryesnoyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
Front and Rear Black BowTie Emblemsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesnoyes
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesyes
Bed View Camerayesyesyes
4" Chromed - Round Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Dark Essentials Packageyesyesyes
3" Round Tubular, Black Off-Road Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Outside Trailering Mirrorsnonoyes
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrorsnonoyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
20" 10-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Accentsnonoyes
Black Work Stepnonoyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
18" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Painted Accentsnonoyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersnonoyes
18" Painted Steel Wheelsnonoyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggernonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Length250.0 in.250.0 in.250.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.18500 lbs.18500 lbs.
Curb weight6852 lbs.6852 lbs.6824 lbs.
Gross weight10650 lbs.10650 lbs.10450 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.10.1 in.10.1 in.
Height79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Maximum payload3760 lbs.3760 lbs.3589 lbs.
Wheel base158.9 in.158.9 in.158.9 in.
Width81.9 in.81.9 in.81.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Jet Black/Umber, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
LT275/70R18 tiresyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnono
All terrain tiresyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
LT275/65R20 tiresnoyesno
20 in. wheelsnoyesno
LT245/75R17 tiresnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
17 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,300
Starting MSRP
$61,100
Starting MSRP
$44,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

