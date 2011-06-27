2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Torque
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|6.6 l
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.7 ft.
|52.7 ft.
|52.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|LTZ Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Z71 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package w/Dual Alternators
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Texas Edition
|yes
|no
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|LTZ Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|LTZ Convenience Package II
|yes
|no
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|High Country Deluxe Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Convenience Package II
|no
|no
|yes
|All-Star Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition w/Dual Alternators
|no
|no
|yes
|Advanced Trailering Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|Remote Start Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|USB with external media control
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Interior Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners
|no
|yes
|no
|Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Camera Mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
|no
|no
|yes
|Leather Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|43.4 in.
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|LED Cargo Area Lighting
|yes
|no
|yes
|Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4" Black - Round Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|no
|yes
|20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Cover
|yes
|no
|yes
|Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|no
|yes
|Black Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front and Rear Black BowTie Emblems
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|no
|yes
|6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed View Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4" Chromed - Round Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dark Essentials Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3" Round Tubular, Black Off-Road Assist Steps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Outside Trailering Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Accents
|no
|no
|yes
|Black Work Step
|no
|no
|yes
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Painted Accents
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|no
|no
|yes
|18" Painted Steel Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Length
|250.0 in.
|250.0 in.
|250.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|18500 lbs.
|18500 lbs.
|18500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6852 lbs.
|6852 lbs.
|6824 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10650 lbs.
|10650 lbs.
|10450 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.1 in.
|10.1 in.
|10.1 in.
|Height
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|3760 lbs.
|3760 lbs.
|3589 lbs.
|Wheel base
|158.9 in.
|158.9 in.
|158.9 in.
|Width
|81.9 in.
|81.9 in.
|81.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|LT275/65R20 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|20 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|LT245/75R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,300
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
