Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2.8
8 reviews
Needs air vents in back!

Tiffany, 08/19/2018
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
We own a 2005 hd2500 diesel four door that truck has vents in the back for back seat passengers. The new 2018 2500hd diesel high country that we purchased doesn’t have the vents that’s my only complaint

Safety chains won’t attach to trailer receiver hit

Bill, 03/10/2018
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Since about 2015 when the receiver on the Chevrolet/ GMC 2500 and 3500 HDs was changed basically all existing trailer safety chains will not attach to the hitch. Called Chevrolet Customer service and they state that they are aware of the issue but flat out refuse to help the customer with a solution. Their point is that the hitch “performs as designed”. You will have to come up with some kind of a hack to attach the chains and it you get stopped for an inspection will get cited for a non DOT chain attachment. Two years later and as I said in the first review Chevrolet will do absolutely nothing to rectify the safety chain problem and keep putting the on new models KNOWING they won’t accept safety chain hooks. So now after people asking for a gas engine with more power the come up with a 6.6 with just over 400 hp that is less that both Ford and Ram. They are also stopping production of the Impala and other cars. GM, in my opinion is on the way out. They aren’t keeping up with the competition and the Ford 3.5 V6 is eating their lunch and they have no answer for it. It has up to 375 HP and the 5.3 GM V8 only has 355. They spend all their efforts on the Corvette and Camaro. You can’t get a 6.2 unless you pay for a very expensive trim package putting the 6.2 out of a lot of people’s reach financially but the powers that be at GM are clueless. Ram sales passed Chevrolet this year.

Blown transmission in under 518 miles

Unhappy camper, 05/28/2018
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I bought my truck for hauling a horse safely to get from point A to point B, And was sadly mistaken wish I had my old reliable truck back and then you can keep the 2018 heavy duty made for Trailer hauling...Plus roadside assistance was absolutely no help

Injector issue

Wog, 07/27/2019
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I would not buy or recommend the duramax, due to Chevy known injector problem and the dealer's handling of the problem. The dealer has had the truck for 2 weeks and there is no end in sight. The dealer doesn't even seem to have the information about this problem that is available on the internet. No loaner. This is a work truck and not working. I will replace this truck as soon as possible. Not reliable. 7000 miles.

