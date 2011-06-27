Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2014 Chevy Silverado 2500 crew cab 6.6 diesel
I bought the truck brand new from a local Chevy dealer. The truck is only 1.5 years old and it has 37,000 miles on it. So far, the only time I took it to the shop was the to get the free oil changes and tire rotations. The fuel mileage I get: average highway traveling 65 mph is 22 mpg. Average highway traveling 75 to 80 mph is 18.5 mpg. I live in the southwestern part of PA so, traveling through the mountains I average 15 mpg. It is the most comfortable truck I've ever driven. I drove it to Colorado 27 hrs straight through. My back and legs felt fine at the end of the trip. As far as the power it has; I occasionally pull an 8,000 pound travel trailer and at times I forget is behind the truck. One of the features I absolutely love wether I'm towing or going down the mountain is the engine brake. You cannot go wrong with this truck. At this point, I only have praise for this truck. After 75,000 I will update this post. The only bad thing and I'm sure I'm not the only person who feels this way, THE DEF FlUID IS A PAIN IN THE ASS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2500 HD Works as Advertised
I purchased new, owned for 5 years (still own) so far, and use the truck daily. Towing a 8,000 # trailer is no problem, truck could handle more. Ride is a bit stiff, but solid and handling is very secure. The transmission, with the 6.0 gas engine works fine, no hunting and shifts are quick and solid. Reliability has been great, with 52K miles only have had to do routine maintenance. The paint and finish are holding up very well, looks new after a wash. No issues so far, I would recommend this truck - but know that gas mileage is not great - 18/19 highway, 16 average overall.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2500HD 2014
I only purchased this 5 weeks ago and it is winter. So I can't tell you a lot. It has power for 6.0L. I purchased the 2500 instead of 1500, because I just bought a 37' 5th wheel, which I will not be able to for 3 months or that warm weather arrives. So the gas mileage is only 12.3 right now. The ride is pretty sift. Lacks inside floor storage need to add plastic under rear seat storage. Don't like the fake ram air on hood.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner