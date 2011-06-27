Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

John , 04/10/2016 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I bought the truck brand new from a local Chevy dealer. The truck is only 1.5 years old and it has 37,000 miles on it. So far, the only time I took it to the shop was the to get the free oil changes and tire rotations. The fuel mileage I get: average highway traveling 65 mph is 22 mpg. Average highway traveling 75 to 80 mph is 18.5 mpg. I live in the southwestern part of PA so, traveling through the mountains I average 15 mpg. It is the most comfortable truck I've ever driven. I drove it to Colorado 27 hrs straight through. My back and legs felt fine at the end of the trip. As far as the power it has; I occasionally pull an 8,000 pound travel trailer and at times I forget is behind the truck. One of the features I absolutely love wether I'm towing or going down the mountain is the engine brake. You cannot go wrong with this truck. At this point, I only have praise for this truck. After 75,000 I will update this post. The only bad thing and I'm sure I'm not the only person who feels this way, THE DEF FlUID IS A PAIN IN THE ASS!!!!!!!!!!!!!