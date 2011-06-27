Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Silverado 2500HD
I just fully purchased a silverado 2500hd single cab with a 6.0 liter v8, the truck has tons of power and can get through anything even stock. I would advise a toolbox or extended cab if you need space. Overall fully satisfied.
Best truck I've owned
I've owned almost every brand of truck and this is my favorite. I just recently hauled a 7 by 17 enclosed trailer across country and the trailer was loaded from top to bottum front to back. Still with a v8 I have plenty of power and I averaged 13mpg through mountians .
Love my 2500HD
I have the 2500HD WT. I wanted a basic truck for heavy hauling and some towing. That's exactly what this is. I can put muddy boots or a wet dog in the cab and not have to worry about the interior. It cleans easily with the vinyl floors and I've installed a nice set of seat covers that can be removed and washed. This truck will haul lots of firewood in the mountains of Colorado without any issues. Handling and turning are much better than any Ford I've ever owned. Over the 2 years I've had this truck it's been 100% reliable. Fuel mileage is about 13mpg. I also installed a plug n play GM information center upgrade that works perfectly. All in all, one of the best trucks I've owned.
Reliable, Rugged & Refined
The small block V-8 is an excellent, reliable engine that will outlive the chassis (Gas Mileage is not impressive, but the truck is huge). I've towed 25" car hauler trailers and hauled countless tons of mulch and rock in the bed without a problem. The throttle is responsive and acceleration more than sufficient. The transmission shifts smoothly with and without a load. The option to manually shift is an added bonus. The suspension is stiff but ride extremely smooth aside when on a rough road when you reminded your in a truck. Road noise on the highway is acceptable but definite room for improvement. Steering is responsive and smooth although turning radius is not the best (U Turns become L Turns in this truck). Interior is basic, but seats comfortable. Outside the truck is best looking in its class. Overall, extremely happy!
