Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Poor Accessory Drive Belt System/Diesel Joe Tretter , 06/21/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Noticed a drive belt noise from day one with this truck! The dealer replaced the serpentine belt,within a few days, the noise was back, took it to another dealer who cleaned the pulleys,after a few days the same noise appeared again. I contacted the first dealer he said others are having problems also and Chevrolet has no fix for this problem at this time ! Mileage is not great either its between 14.2 - 16.4 mpg, my 6.0 liter 3500 got between 11 - 13 mpg, I wish I still had that truck ! Report Abuse

Great Truck AzJones , 01/16/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Good power (no problems keeping up with traffic)... Decent mileage (around 14.5 - 15.5 mpg's) ... Reasonably comfortable for a heavy hauler ... Definitely love the manual trans (use 1st gear for first 500 miles ... after that use only when towing). Additionally, I like the styling, though Dodge and Ford look good also. In my opinion, you cant go wrong with any of the big 3's 2500 series trucks ... Test drive em all and decide which one you think you look best in. Suggested options are locking diff, sliding rear window, snow plow prep (gives more powerful alternator), on/off road tires, towing pkg, and extra battery (not for starting but any accessories). Hope this helps some folks Report Abuse

2500 hd silverado 2dr 4wd David Frye , 10/27/2015 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful i purchased this in 2006 new,,i owned it for 9 years now with minor defects, rear rotors had to be replaced twice, due to rust corrosion.. i now have 62,000 low miles on it. I would recommend this vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

06 2500HD SamuraiSV , 10/21/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For the price the sub-par interior quality is acceptable. The 6-liter has good power as long as the RPM's are kept up. The transmission is a bit hard to cram into reverse or first and shifting can be a bit notchy at times, reminding me of the 30-year-old pick up I owned in high school. Paint quality is poor with a fairly noticeable orange peal appearance. A major up is a comfortable 3-piece bench seat that feels more like a bucket. Over all for about 21k it will do most work thrown at it. Report Abuse