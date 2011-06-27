Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
History
Truck has been a dependable vehicle. Performance is good, fuel mileage could be better. I am very satisfied with this truck.
Great truck
I am a loyal Chevy person. I love my truck its dependable, it takes me anywhere I want to go or do. I use it in my business iam a paving contractor. I pull equiment with it everyday with no problems.
2005 2500HD First 3000 Miles
Good basic work truck. This is a 2005 2500HD 4X4, regular cab, 6.0 w/manual trans. The manual transmission helps the fuel economy if you keep your foot light on the gas pedal. The first 3000 miles (first month) has been very satisfactory. Highway fuel economy is been slightly over 17 when running 2300 rpms or less. City average about 13.5. Weekly average of mixed hwy/city about 15. Towing (boat) at highway speeds about 13/14.
