Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

History dondailey , 03/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Truck has been a dependable vehicle. Performance is good, fuel mileage could be better. I am very satisfied with this truck.

Great truck michelle , 05/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am a loyal Chevy person. I love my truck its dependable, it takes me anywhere I want to go or do. I use it in my business iam a paving contractor. I pull equiment with it everyday with no problems.