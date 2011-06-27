Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck ever jimjim190 , 08/21/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new. It's the best, and I have not had a single problem. I put a 6in lift with dual front shocks, and 36x12.5x20R on the truck. It keeps it riding like a truck, I also put intake, programmer and exhaust on it. That's all it needed, it does anything and goes anywhere. Wouldn't change a thing on it. Report Abuse

Long Term Review RetiredGuns , 08/25/2009 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Duramax/Allison HD LT. This has by far been the absolute best Truck I have ever owned, bar none! In 35 years I have owned all Big 3 Trucks, this is an nearing an excellent choice. I get 22 MPG HWY, 17 City, and 12 with a Truck Camper and 5K LB Boat trailer. If you are considering this model in the used market, make sure LOF's were done, and you'd have a gem through 300K miles easy! It's a joy to operate this machine. I have kept it mostly stock with the exception of replacing the Gum Wrapper bumper with an aftermarket Ranch Hand 300 LB thick Steel Tube/Diamondplate one, providing substantial front end protection. This truck is a winner all around otherwise. I'd NEVER consider an impor

'05 GMC kruzan , 10/23/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great truck, '05 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax is the king of diesels. Wish it had bigger wheels/tires(17-18"), and the interior stinks if trying to sleep. Front seats do not recline all the way, very uncomforable to sleep in. I drive long distances through the night at times and know I cant sleep in this truck. Only mechanical drawback/weak link is the Allison transmission. It is weak and needs more beef, especially in the torque converter and C3/C4 clutchs.

2500 HD silverado EXTENDED CAB LT george bowdoin , 07/03/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I spend at least 4 hours and 225 miles a day - 5 days a week, driving the '05 Silverado. Safety, comfort, and performance is a requirment for the truck I drive. This truck fulfills these requirments very nicely. The truck's four wheel disk brakes enables it to stop {loaded-3200lbs} quickly and safely. The interior is quiet and spacious. The large 8 way adjustable seats are akin to the recliner in my den. The lofty view of the road from this seat is unparalelled to any truck I have driven. The 6L engine enables me to move 3,000 lb. loads with ease. With the cruise control set, interstate driving is a pleasure with no downshifts for grade changes.