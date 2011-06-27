Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck ever
I bought this truck new. It's the best, and I have not had a single problem. I put a 6in lift with dual front shocks, and 36x12.5x20R on the truck. It keeps it riding like a truck, I also put intake, programmer and exhaust on it. That's all it needed, it does anything and goes anywhere. Wouldn't change a thing on it.
Long Term Review
Duramax/Allison HD LT. This has by far been the absolute best Truck I have ever owned, bar none! In 35 years I have owned all Big 3 Trucks, this is an nearing an excellent choice. I get 22 MPG HWY, 17 City, and 12 with a Truck Camper and 5K LB Boat trailer. If you are considering this model in the used market, make sure LOF's were done, and you'd have a gem through 300K miles easy! It's a joy to operate this machine. I have kept it mostly stock with the exception of replacing the Gum Wrapper bumper with an aftermarket Ranch Hand 300 LB thick Steel Tube/Diamondplate one, providing substantial front end protection. This truck is a winner all around otherwise. I'd NEVER consider an impor
'05 GMC
Great truck, '05 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax is the king of diesels. Wish it had bigger wheels/tires(17-18"), and the interior stinks if trying to sleep. Front seats do not recline all the way, very uncomforable to sleep in. I drive long distances through the night at times and know I cant sleep in this truck. Only mechanical drawback/weak link is the Allison transmission. It is weak and needs more beef, especially in the torque converter and C3/C4 clutchs.
2500 HD silverado EXTENDED CAB LT
I spend at least 4 hours and 225 miles a day - 5 days a week, driving the '05 Silverado. Safety, comfort, and performance is a requirment for the truck I drive. This truck fulfills these requirments very nicely. The truck's four wheel disk brakes enables it to stop {loaded-3200lbs} quickly and safely. The interior is quiet and spacious. The large 8 way adjustable seats are akin to the recliner in my den. The lofty view of the road from this seat is unparalelled to any truck I have driven. The 6L engine enables me to move 3,000 lb. loads with ease. With the cruise control set, interstate driving is a pleasure with no downshifts for grade changes.
A member of the family
I purchased this vehicle with 8000 miles on it, a dealer demo model. It has been an awesome truck: strong, durable, versatile, dependable. Been a lot of things that I cannot count on in my life but this is definitely a machine you can count on. I tow an 11k fifth wheel with it with no problem and even with this load it handles great. Even with a five speed this vehicle exceeds my expectations of performance. Never put gasoline in them by accident though. I did, but even then, a quick trip to the dealer and she still runs like new. Also, I had a friend with a Ford 250. We both got caught in a hailstorm. His hood had dents all over it. Mine had none! Stronger sheet metal too! Yep.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner