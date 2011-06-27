Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2003 chev crewcab lt 4x4 excellent
I bought this pick up new and traveled back and forth from B.C. Canada to Fort Mac Alberta every 26 days for the past 7 years and the truck has being perfect and unreal averaging 25 miles per gallon, and this is keeping records of every fuel up. the only issue i have is now it appears that rear trans seal or rear engine seal may be leaking. Is this common on these engines.
Silverado is tops
Only two warranty problems, one minor, the other a switch for gear position.Unloaded I get up to 28 mpg, with 3,500lb camper I get 16-19 mpg (Canadian gallon). Brakes lasted over 100,000 miles. Would prefer Dodge rear door opening, proper rear door windows, and better cargo tie-downs. Best vehicle I ever owned..
Good Truck
This is a solid truck with great performance from the 6.0 liter engine. I tows my 24 foot travel trailer very well and delivers acceptable gas mileage both when towing and not.
another bad car
i have a 2003 chevy hd 2500, i hav had it in the shop more than not. i have gon through 2 transmissions, one alternator, one starter, and it is now having troubel with the cooling system. all at 12,000 miles
Silverado 2500 LS Ex Cab
You just can't beat a Chevy Silverado,Handles great plenty of power with the 6.0 Vortec! Don't make the mistake of buying a Ford or Dodge there is only one Superior truck and that's Silverado!
