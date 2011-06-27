Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

2003 chev crewcab lt 4x4 excellent chev , 08/01/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this pick up new and traveled back and forth from B.C. Canada to Fort Mac Alberta every 26 days for the past 7 years and the truck has being perfect and unreal averaging 25 miles per gallon, and this is keeping records of every fuel up. the only issue i have is now it appears that rear trans seal or rear engine seal may be leaking. Is this common on these engines. Report Abuse

Silverado is tops Doyle , 08/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Only two warranty problems, one minor, the other a switch for gear position.Unloaded I get up to 28 mpg, with 3,500lb camper I get 16-19 mpg (Canadian gallon). Brakes lasted over 100,000 miles. Would prefer Dodge rear door opening, proper rear door windows, and better cargo tie-downs. Best vehicle I ever owned..

Good Truck krussell , 07/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a solid truck with great performance from the 6.0 liter engine. I tows my 24 foot travel trailer very well and delivers acceptable gas mileage both when towing and not.

another bad car scordy , 04/19/2003 2 of 5 people found this review helpful i have a 2003 chevy hd 2500, i hav had it in the shop more than not. i have gon through 2 transmissions, one alternator, one starter, and it is now having troubel with the cooling system. all at 12,000 miles