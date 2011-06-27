Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews
Generally happy with the Silverado
I love the performance of this truck and it's a pleasure driving on long trips. It pulls my 37' Carriage 5th wheel effortlessly and still gets 14 mpg while towing.
Great truck
I bought this truck used from a man in Sanger, Texas. It was everything I thought it would be. Great performance. It will pull anything you want. I used to buy and sell trucks a lot until I found this one. Nothing but good things to say about it.
Lots of power
I haul firewood in the winter time. I load the bed to capacity and a little beyond. The truck hauls it with little to no effort. Tons of power! I put BF Goodrich mud terrain tires for when I have to get off road to reach where I am cutting at. Effortlessly goes thru mud, off road conditions. Interior is spacious and comfortable. Very easy to clean and maintain. I have had no mechanical problems with this truck at all in over 3 years or ownership. Extremely solidly built. I see Dodge and Fords both in the shop. Not so with Chevy trucks!
C2500HD
gteat work truck, lots of power, great price, lots of room & great looks
badd truck
I think that it is an awesome truck
