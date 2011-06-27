  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Silverado 2500
Love my truck

I fly RC, 12/02/2010
I have had this truck for 10 years now, never a problem with it. I haul my tools around, drywall, plywood, to the top of the bed, firewood to the top of the cab, pulled a bobcat, its a 6.0 gas and its always ready for more. All I do it maintain it and it never leaves me stranded. I'll buy another one when its time.

