Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
My 5th and best General Motors Truck
I have owned six GM truck products, starting with a 1977 Silverado 15HD to my current 2017 Silverado LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) All Star package. I have had 1500’s, a 2500 and 3500 variations, all extended or Crew cab versions. This doesn’t make me an expert on Chevy trucks but I do have lots of experience with the brand. My favorite was my 2002 2500 LS HD but that’s ancient history now. My newest, the 2017 LT, has been in my driveway for a year now, used primarily for towing a 30’ travel trailer. I have about 7K miles on the odometer as I write this. Two of my past trucks, the 2500 HD and 3500 were also used to tow travel trailers. I am writing this evaluation for my 2017 as a towing vehicle. There are many trim levels of Chevrolet (and GMC) trucks but the underpinnings are the same with the differences in engine size and transmissions. I choose the All Star package that comes with the towing options sans the integrated trailer brake. One thing I don’t understand is why. In their infinite wisdom, Chevrolet swapped out the 3:73 rear end with a 3:18 for a tow package. It made absolutely no sense considering it is a designed package to be used as a towing vehicle. The end result is higher revs and slower speeds going up grades. Outside of that glaring issue, I have to consider that 90% of the time, I’m not towing anything so it’s only a small imposition at certain times. The truck still makes it up the grade, just not as speedily as the heavy duty tow package that has the 3:73 or 4:11 rear ends. I tow at the limits of my particular vehicle and outside of a little bucking on California highway loopty loops, it handles the load OK. I may add some rear suspension in the future. I have a lengthy road trip to Colorado coming up and will make my decision after that. So much for the driveline. Now for the interior/ride qualities; through my occupational history, I have driven all brands of American (using the term loosely) made trucks, Ford Dodge/Ram and GM, in several configurations and here is where my personal choice always trends toward Chevrolet/GMC products. It all comes down to the ride you want. Some critics think GM trucks are ponderous in their handling characteristics, slow to respond and soft in the brake pedal and lagging in the acceleration response. I find those characteristics to be quite predictable, and for a towing vehicle, that’s just the way I like it. The softer ride is easier on my aging torso and while the interior isn’t as roomy as other brands, I like to be “swaddled” to a small degree, in my vehicles. Bucket seats are too confining and bench with smaller fold down armrests are more room than I want or need, making me feel like I’m in the middle of a desert. I have found that Ford steering is “very” responsive, to the point of being jittery and a hand full to control on all but the best road conditions. Rams are a bit more predictable but still a ride better suited for the younger truck driving population. They are all good trucks in their own rite but I prefer the kinder gentler, predictable ride, even if it’s not considered sporty. I used to like loud, throaty exhaust systems like that of the Dodge Ram, but in my mature years enjoy the quite ride of the Chevy. My music can be played at tenable levels without competing for my aural attention with the exhaust system. I test drove a 2017 2500 HD gas double cab and for all the reasons I own a pickup, should have purchased it rather than a 1500, but the ride was just too stiff for me. In conclusion, I’m quite happy with my Silverado 1500 series truck as it suits all of my needs and plan to be driving it for some time to come.
I dont know!!
Well...i have owned it bout a month got 1600 miles on it...very dissatisfied in the transmission....1st 2nd and 3rd gear is fine...rest it jerks in and out ..truck hesitates horribly...jerking like its misfireing or it just dont know what gear to go in as specially on a country road...im taking it back tell fix or something ...cant take it no more
Disappointing
2018 LT 1500 Double Cab 10k miles. I needed a truck for my personal use. And yes I should have read more reviews before buying this truck a couple of weeks ago and spent more time test driving it. It does the Chevy shake between 64-74 mph. And yes the trans shifts jerky and clunky. And yes the under body frame,rear axle and rear end housing are almost 100% rust covered, And yes the gas pedal pushes very hard. And yes according to a lot of reviews the GM dealers have no fixes for these problems which are normal they say? Really GM??? these trucks have had these known problems for 4 or 5 years now and your GM dealers jerk your customers around with no fixes! I hope your new 2019 trucks does not have these problems any longer.I will never know since you have lost a loyal GM customer!!
Strange vibration type noise.
I bought brand new siverado,in 2018 it has a on and off unexplained noise sometimes,dealer said they dont hear it,there tech.did apon test drive,they gave me a loner,now they say cant hear a problem,they want loner back and say bring it back when I hear it,I'm 45 min.away,I'm pissed!
Fairly comfortable, but RAM is more so
Makes a good impression the first 15 minutes of driving - seats seem comfortable and ride is quiet and fairly smooth. But then after awhile the truck like jolts and jiggles start to become fatiguing and one notices the seats lack the deep padding of Chevy trucks of the 70's and 80's. One also notices the V8 engine is not quite as powerful feeling as one would expect of a V8 and the transmission hesitates upon abrupt acceleration. None of these issues are major, but I also have rented several RAM half ton pickups the past two years and find them noticably superior in seat comfort, ride comfort and engine/transmission performance. The RAM pentastar V6 feels as powerful as the Chevy 5.3 V8 and the RAM Hemi V8 is very noticably more powerful than the Chevy 5.3. The front seat bottoms of the RAM seem larger or longer and a bit more deeply padded for better comfort on longer drives. The ride of the RAM is less jolting and more car like due to a softer suspension and coil springs in the rear. I have also rented two half ton Ford F-150's and I found them similar in many characteristics to the Chevy except they had even less well padded seats. Lastly I have also rented two half ton Toyota Tundra's. The Tundra had the power of the RAM hemi V8, but its ride and seating comfort were inferior and about on par with the Chevy. Overall I would rank the 4 trucks as follows in comfort and engine/tranny performance (which are priorities of mine): RAM, Tundra, Chevy, Ford.
