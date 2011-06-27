Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
john damphier - heavy equipment operator, the 5,3
the 5,3 with the hd trailor tow hd front end,snow plow pkg,you know your driving a truck, super smooth engine and tranny, I owned them all,i drove mostly country and city driving I put 191 miles on, the computer said 19,9 it took 9,1 gallons -perfect 20 miles to a gallon on a 355 hrs power full size heavy duty half ton, it has a 9500 pound tow capacity,with the 3;42 gears,this is the best work tuck in the half ton market [gas engine]I have a new job running heavy equipment and will be driving a lot to job sites, looks awsoom runs great,ill be keeping this one a long time,love the back up camera that's a must,
2016 Silverado LS regular cab short bed 5.3 v8
The 5.3 v8 can definitely roast some tires at 355 hp. Runs great and drives great. Sometimes the 6 speed tranny acts funny with all these crazy electronics and it swapping from v4 to v8 mode but most of the time you don't even notice. It has great traction but in the rain it's like every other truck... I can be driving down the interstate doing 70 and if I stomp it in the rain tires still spin. Some of this is due to the power of the v8 but it's very light in the rearend. The tow package and the locking rearend are great. Interior and stereo, accessories, etc are all awesome. The hid headlights are very bright and the led running light strips have a nice clean look to them paired up with the great looking new grill and hood. Gas mileage is definitely not the greatest at all but it is a truck. All in all I really love my truck. Hasn't given me any problems and I don't expect it to. It's a very dependable truck the morning after I got it I hadn't even had it 24 hours I took it on a 500 mile drive one way. 5/5 review.
I'd Buy Another.
I bought the Silverado Work Truck new off the dealer about a year and a half ago-- 4.3L V6, white, as basic as they come. The only option on it is the tow package. I got a good deal because it was a lone leftover of the last model years stock, even though as far as I know it's identical to the next year model. It is everything you need it to be. There's plenty of power for daily driving, reasonable fuel economy, totally decent ride and handling for a leaf-sprung pickup. This truck has not let me down (unlike my previous vehicle from a competing domestic brand). Interior is dead simple but functional and even the base model has a couple of nice included features like cruise control that you wouldn't expect on this trim level, especially when you're still rolling up your windows by hand. I find these trucks a tad expensive for what they are but I can't argue with the fact that it delivers day in and day out and has never given me a single moment to doubt that it would.
👍
Great truck
