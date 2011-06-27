Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Chevy lover with a horrible experience. Dan , 11/19/2015 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 27 people found this review helpful Many many problems with my 2015, numerous noises and issues Chevy is having a hard time fixing. Many problems with their financing department as well. Over all I love the truck but am hating everything els. Never going to buy another Chevy sadly, tundra will be next maybe they can actually take care of me and not sell me a brand new pile.... Not happy at all right now and I only have 6k miles on it. 44 grand for a truck that goes down the drain before its broke in no thanks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Strong truck BUT...... Tim Alexander , 01/21/2016 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have 2015 Silverado 1500. With the 4.3 V6 EcoTec and the 6-speed auto trans. I've had the truck for 6 months now and so far so good. No major issues. PROS -The engine is strong and smooth -Interior is much better than previous models -Steering is great, new electric steering makes long drives effortless -Load capacity is good, minimum squatting - Eaton G80 locking rear end works well CONS -This sounds a little stupid, however I'm 5'6". And the driving position is not optimal for someone of my height.Mostly due to the pedal position - The DI (Direct Injection) is loud - Small interior rattles occur in warmer weather very frustrating - (LARGEST ISSUE) The 6-speed trans is worrying. Some times it works great and at other times it is extremely clunky and slow. With only 12k on the truck it does concern me about the life time of the transmission with these issues Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Work Truck Jay Jones , 09/29/2015 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this work truck primarily as a delivery vehicle and hauler. This truck rides ridiculously smooth for a work truck and handles well for what it is. Fuel economy in unreal at 20 mpg in 90% city driving and range is great as well. Extra features like usb port, tire pressure monitor, digital info display are very nice to have. My only gripe is that the drivers seat slide as far back as i'd like (being 6 ft tall), but thats to be expected in a single cab truck.The 4.3 is a great engine for this truck. 10,000 trouble free miles and counting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Horrible seating and terrible headrest CPE94 , 09/18/2015 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased as a work truck but didn't expect driver seat to be a torture device. Headrest is so far forward you can't look straight ahead. Had to turn headrests around so I could drive truck. Seat digs into shoulder blades so bad you can only drive 30 minutes without a break. Seat is very stiff and uncomfortable. Seat has very little lumbar support. Tried to add a seat cushion but still doesn't help. Except to the seating, truck is very good. Dealer was less than sympathetic and said it was just the way it is designed. After driving trucks for over 45 years, this is by far the most uncomfortable seat I have ever has the misfortune to sit in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse