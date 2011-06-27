  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,775
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,775
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,775
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,775
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Z71 Appearance Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
LTZ Plus Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,775
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD/DVD Playeryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,775
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,775
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
P265/65R18 All-Season White Outline Letter Tiresyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
White Diamond Tricoat Editionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5346 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1654 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,775
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,775
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles