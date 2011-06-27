  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,660
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,660
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,660
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4453 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach15.1 degrees
Maximum payload1947 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,660
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,660
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
