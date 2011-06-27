Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2007 Chevy Silverado
Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great.
just right.
I bought my silverado from the dealer in 2013 it was a tradeIin one owner. Had 40,000 miles when I got it. It has been one of the best vehicles ive ever owned and ive had plenty in mt 41 years. It is as tight and smooth as my 2010 ford Explorer. All though im having issues with my explorerfour wheel drive Iis going out and making noises. My silverado is running strong with 65,000 on it now . I bought the ford new and will not have another one ive told my wife your next one will be a chevy. Ive owned plenty of both but never at the same time. And this has shown me where the quality is its with chevy.
11,000 miles and no complaints
Great truck. Have the 5.3L with 3.42 rear end and tow pkg. Window sticker said 21 mpg hwy, 16 mpg city and that's what I've been getting. But that's if doing the speed limit. Averaging 18.6 mpg over the 11,000 miles. Worst mpg was 14.9 this winter. Got 16 mpg when towing tandem axle trailer (55 mph max speed) on a 400-mile round trip, loaded with upright piano, furniture, and empty trailer on the way back. Plenty of power for towing and normal driving.
My work truck
Not much 100,000 only problem was cheap wheels lots of surface rust . Other than that brakes and oil changes and still feels and drives like new . Update 4/18/18 ,we now use the truck as a backup vehicle and when we need a truck. The reason for this type of use is I want it to last as long as possible, new trucks are just way to expensive now. Still no problems with the truck, my only regret is I didn't buy 2 the same day.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
07Chevy
Pros: acceleration, brakes, heat/air;radio, seats, turn circle,fun to drive. Cons: ride; very poor seal around doors..way too much noise, mileage (15- 16), too light on rear..spins wheels & looses traction too easy, no trip odometer, a/c switches; overall poor fit in areas of body & interior.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner