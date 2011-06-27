Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2007 Chevy Silverado chevy machine , 11/16/2006 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great. Report Abuse

just right. jeffmills1970 , 04/26/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my silverado from the dealer in 2013 it was a tradeIin one owner. Had 40,000 miles when I got it. It has been one of the best vehicles ive ever owned and ive had plenty in mt 41 years. It is as tight and smooth as my 2010 ford Explorer. All though im having issues with my explorerfour wheel drive Iis going out and making noises. My silverado is running strong with 65,000 on it now . I bought the ford new and will not have another one ive told my wife your next one will be a chevy. Ive owned plenty of both but never at the same time. And this has shown me where the quality is its with chevy.

11,000 miles and no complaints DBT , 04/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great truck. Have the 5.3L with 3.42 rear end and tow pkg. Window sticker said 21 mpg hwy, 16 mpg city and that's what I've been getting. But that's if doing the speed limit. Averaging 18.6 mpg over the 11,000 miles. Worst mpg was 14.9 this winter. Got 16 mpg when towing tandem axle trailer (55 mph max speed) on a 400-mile round trip, loaded with upright piano, furniture, and empty trailer on the way back. Plenty of power for towing and normal driving.

My work truck TheReaper! , 04/17/2017 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Not much 100,000 only problem was cheap wheels lots of surface rust . Other than that brakes and oil changes and still feels and drives like new . Update 4/18/18 ,we now use the truck as a backup vehicle and when we need a truck. The reason for this type of use is I want it to last as long as possible, new trucks are just way to expensive now. Still no problems with the truck, my only regret is I didn't buy 2 the same day.