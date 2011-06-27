  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Silverado 1500
5(73%)4(20%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,348 - $7,264
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2007 Chevy Silverado

chevy machine, 11/16/2006
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great truck, very fun to drive on or off road. Radio is not great but works. The truck looks awesome. It is reliable and runs great.

Report Abuse

just right.

jeffmills1970, 04/26/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my silverado from the dealer in 2013 it was a tradeIin one owner. Had 40,000 miles when I got it. It has been one of the best vehicles ive ever owned and ive had plenty in mt 41 years. It is as tight and smooth as my 2010 ford Explorer. All though im having issues with my explorerfour wheel drive Iis going out and making noises. My silverado is running strong with 65,000 on it now . I bought the ford new and will not have another one ive told my wife your next one will be a chevy. Ive owned plenty of both but never at the same time. And this has shown me where the quality is its with chevy.

Report Abuse

11,000 miles and no complaints

DBT, 04/04/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck. Have the 5.3L with 3.42 rear end and tow pkg. Window sticker said 21 mpg hwy, 16 mpg city and that's what I've been getting. But that's if doing the speed limit. Averaging 18.6 mpg over the 11,000 miles. Worst mpg was 14.9 this winter. Got 16 mpg when towing tandem axle trailer (55 mph max speed) on a 400-mile round trip, loaded with upright piano, furniture, and empty trailer on the way back. Plenty of power for towing and normal driving.

Report Abuse

My work truck

TheReaper!, 04/17/2017
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Not much 100,000 only problem was cheap wheels lots of surface rust . Other than that brakes and oil changes and still feels and drives like new . Update 4/18/18 ,we now use the truck as a backup vehicle and when we need a truck. The reason for this type of use is I want it to last as long as possible, new trucks are just way to expensive now. Still no problems with the truck, my only regret is I didn't buy 2 the same day.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

07Chevy

jjdoodah, 02/29/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Pros: acceleration, brakes, heat/air;radio, seats, turn circle,fun to drive. Cons: ride; very poor seal around doors..way too much noise, mileage (15- 16), too light on rear..spins wheels & looses traction too easy, no trip odometer, a/c switches; overall poor fit in areas of body & interior.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles