Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Changed Opinion
After being a Ford man for the last 33 years I have finally given Chevy a try and I love this truck. The ride is very comfortable with a stability befitting a sports car. It is well appointed and the fit and finish is superb. The truck feels solid and exhibits little or no frame flex. I have found the engine to be strong with good power but still reasonable in gas mileage. The four wheel drive with the electronic transfer case works great and the truck has the ability to pull its way through snow and mush of Northern Montana without a problem. Winter travel has never felt safer than in this truck. After owning many trucks I rate this one at the top.
Love It
3rd silverado owned. Excellent ride. Super, super quiet in cab. You have to test drive this one. I waited 3 months for it to come out. Drove 1 1/2 hour to get what I wanted. It came with more options than wanted but who's complaining about remote start, and tire pressure monitors, Z71 package
New LTZ Z71
Just purchased a few days ago and already am amazed by what GM has done with this vehicle. The fit and finish is excellent, the integration of vehicle systems is well done. For example, I was low on gas. Not only did the low gas light come on, and "Low Fuel" displayed on dash, the car Nav system offered to show me all the nearby gas stations on the map display. The auto-switching between v4 and v8 is not noticable and does help mileage. The leather interior is beautiful. Reliability remains to be seen, but my 2001 had 135000m on it when I traded it in and nothing major ever went wrong with it, so I hope this one is even better
Take it to the MAX
Purchased my MAX last week which is not even listed as a choice to make a review. Absolutely insane to drive. Never have felt more power in a Chevy since the Typhoon days. Interior is of highest quality regardless of what anyone says. Ford and Dodge owners will be very jealous and the Japanese cannot touch them. The Max roars with power and probably won't even need an exhaust system as it already sounds great. Looking forward to my bed managent system but my dealer has yet to receive any accessories from the factory yet.
New Style Silverado
Upgraded from an '05 Silverado to the new body style '07. The ride is firm without being stiff. The road noise is reduced. The new gauge cluster is nice and easy to look at. The onboard computer is handy to show tire pressures as well as tranmission temp. Even with the 8/4 cyl. fuel management system, I average only 14.5 MPG with lots of highway miles. My '05 averaged 17.5. It is a very nice looking truck. I look forward to gaining better gas mileage.
