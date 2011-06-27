Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

287000 miles Minimal Issues KB , 05/03/2018 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We purchased this used in 09 with 100k miles and it has been very reliable. The motor does not drink oil like the old 350 motor and the oil color has always been a bright yellow. The transmission was still smooth at 287k mi, a/c still worked fine. the following parts needed to be replaced:Fuel pump, brakes and rotors, spark plugs. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Almost the perfect truck mobey , 06/05/2011 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought my truck with 6 miles on the odometer in March 2004. It was recalled for the instrument panel. Very good experience there. While it was under warrenty, I had it in for new Cats and O2 sensors, three times, but never again since. The last warrenty items I had replaced were the comfort control switches. I now have 190,000 miles on the truck and, get this....I'm replacing the brake pads for the first time, and the rotors have very little wear. This is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned.

Z71 Bliss Mark , 07/16/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My truck is a daily driver in the city but also a back road wonder on the weekends. In the winter I use four wheel drive for duck hunting with my sons in the country. It has been from Texas to California and many Colorado trips. It look good in the field, but when it is cleaned up it looks good under the city lights. Safe, dependable and a real pleasure. Maybe the best vehicle I have ever owned, out of maybe 11-12 cars and trucks.

Good 4x4 CP , 03/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased used with 40,000 miles for the 4x4. I live in a semi-rural area and the roads don't get treated. I have the 5.3 V8, and G80 locker. For the two months I've driven, it has worked like a charm. Been using the AutoTrac 4x4 which is the button system that goes into 4WD Auto, which is AWD. Had to dig the wheels out a little when I drove into 3' high snow in my driveway. I rocked the truck back and forth a couple of times and was out. I get around 20 mpg on country roads and highway. I don't drive heavy footed, usually 65-75 hwy. Only thing that I find annoying is the wipers can't be lifted off the windshield when it snows, because of the hood design. Takes longer to clean the window.