Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent Truck Andrew Mahaffey , 03/25/2015 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new.

2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8 Kaitlin , 08/08/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.

2000 Silverado 1500 LT tjc43 , 10/09/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned two silverados in the pass few years. My first silverado was a 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 LS. I enjoyed driving that truck while I owned it. I sold it due to gas mileage and being a college student. I ended up buying a civic for the excellent gas mileage. The gas mileage was nice and all but I soon realized I needed to be back in a full size truck regardless of gas mileage. I then purchased a 2000 Chevy Silverado Lt edition. I quickly fell in love with the truck. It was basically identical to my LS except having a few more features.

Love my Chevy 49alaska49 , 11/16/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for 8 years now and it now has around 150,000 miles on it. It has been a great truck with very minimal repairs. My fuel pump went out at 120,000 miles and my alternator just went out at 149,000. Both were original parts! I live in Alaska and haul my snowmachines, 4-wheelers, and boat all over the state, and the transmission has lasted 150,000 miles and still going strong. I took off my 1/2 ton leaf springs and swapped them with 3/4 ton springs to help with heavy loads. Other than that, I have not modified the truck at all. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a truck at a good affordable price.