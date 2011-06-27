  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Silverado 1500
5(57%)4(32%)3(7%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.4
115 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price
$3,488
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent Truck

Andrew Mahaffey, 03/25/2015
LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I love my 2000 silverado 5.3 ext cab 4 door z71 sb this thing has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had my truck currently has 368000 miles on it with the original engine and trans this truck is truly bullet proof the only things i have ever done to this truck is a 1 water pump brakes and fluids and some rust repair i have towed with it and even driven it hard and it still runs like new.

Report Abuse

2000 Chevy Silverado 1500 V8

Kaitlin, 08/08/2010
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have a 2000 Chevy silverado with 146,000 miles on it. I had a few things go on it. I use this truck to pull a 2 horse bumper pull trailer. Its been good to me. I put in it a rebuild trans had a few things here and there. Now its having a few issues with going in Reverse. If this truck was a 2500 I would keep it. But I live in a hilly area and it struggles with the load to get up the hills. I live Chevy and I like what they offer. This truck been good to me for my needs.

Report Abuse

2000 Silverado 1500 LT

tjc43, 10/09/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have owned two silverados in the pass few years. My first silverado was a 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 LS. I enjoyed driving that truck while I owned it. I sold it due to gas mileage and being a college student. I ended up buying a civic for the excellent gas mileage. The gas mileage was nice and all but I soon realized I needed to be back in a full size truck regardless of gas mileage. I then purchased a 2000 Chevy Silverado Lt edition. I quickly fell in love with the truck. It was basically identical to my LS except having a few more features.

Report Abuse

Love my Chevy

49alaska49, 11/16/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've owned this truck for 8 years now and it now has around 150,000 miles on it. It has been a great truck with very minimal repairs. My fuel pump went out at 120,000 miles and my alternator just went out at 149,000. Both were original parts! I live in Alaska and haul my snowmachines, 4-wheelers, and boat all over the state, and the transmission has lasted 150,000 miles and still going strong. I took off my 1/2 ton leaf springs and swapped them with 3/4 ton springs to help with heavy loads. Other than that, I have not modified the truck at all. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a truck at a good affordable price.

Report Abuse

Chevy's last stand

Jon, 11/04/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck with 130000 miles.4.8, automatic. I now have 204000. Doesn't burn or leak a drop. I love the way this truck drives and rides, especially after installing super chips, heavier front torsion bars, added another full leaf to the rear springs, Bilstiens, locking rear end. I hate: defective throttle body, noisy pistons when cold, defective fuel tank sender, defective 4wd switch, defective EVAP vent valve, defective abs unit, defective fan blower switch, defective drivers side window regulator, the rocker panels no longer exist due to rot due to bad design. The dealers will not reveal how many of these defective parts have been replaced. Should have been a lot more recalls than there were.

Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles