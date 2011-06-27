Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

Great Buy Big Phil , 10/16/2003 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This truck is a great buy. I have 104,000 miles on my truck and haven't had a single problem. It isn't a flashy truck but it is worth every dollar. Report Abuse

Will Not Die cole_dizzle , 07/11/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have about 230,000 miles on mine. The transmission is starting to go on it, but it was a great little truck. I bought it for $5500 in 2006, with about 130,000 miles, and have been pretty hard on it since then, with no major repairs. Very pleased.

Long Hauler Dan S , 02/12/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This truck is a true brawler. I have a 161,000 miles on it and it feels just as strong as when I bought it. I have the 4cyl and 5spd. I have put a yard of wet top soil in the back (not recommended) and she keeps on getting it. Very good truck for the money. I have had to replace- starter, alternator, tires, spark plugs, battery and oil but this truck is strong. Handles for the seatback have snapped they are cheap but motor,drivetrain is very good.

great but not awesome Brian , 06/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought truck new and let me tell you, If you ever owned a Fiero this truck is a Godsend. Yes I have had some problems...driver side seat lever snapped (pot metal design) I have had the ball joints replaced and the fuel relay. also the heater core clogged but I blew it out with some water. the only annoying thing is the abs , which activates in dry weather...pulled the fuse..no abs but who needs abs it is useless anyhow...I think I have had one time this truck didn't start in 10 years..cause of the fuel relay..to me that is a dependable truck..the rest I can deal with.