Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews
Great Buy
This truck is a great buy. I have 104,000 miles on my truck and haven't had a single problem. It isn't a flashy truck but it is worth every dollar.
Will Not Die
I have about 230,000 miles on mine. The transmission is starting to go on it, but it was a great little truck. I bought it for $5500 in 2006, with about 130,000 miles, and have been pretty hard on it since then, with no major repairs. Very pleased.
Long Hauler
This truck is a true brawler. I have a 161,000 miles on it and it feels just as strong as when I bought it. I have the 4cyl and 5spd. I have put a yard of wet top soil in the back (not recommended) and she keeps on getting it. Very good truck for the money. I have had to replace- starter, alternator, tires, spark plugs, battery and oil but this truck is strong. Handles for the seatback have snapped they are cheap but motor,drivetrain is very good.
great but not awesome
Bought truck new and let me tell you, If you ever owned a Fiero this truck is a Godsend. Yes I have had some problems...driver side seat lever snapped (pot metal design) I have had the ball joints replaced and the fuel relay. also the heater core clogged but I blew it out with some water. the only annoying thing is the abs , which activates in dry weather...pulled the fuse..no abs but who needs abs it is useless anyhow...I think I have had one time this truck didn't start in 10 years..cause of the fuel relay..to me that is a dependable truck..the rest I can deal with.
GREAT TRUCK
I bought my 2000 Chevy S10 regular cab truck in 2003 and I STILL have it in 2016... It had 12,000 miles on it when I bought it & has 148,000 now.... I"ve replaced a battery & and alternator. OVERALL, I love this truck..I average about 375 miles a tank of gas for a 4 cylinder 5 speed, and it has been mega dependable... AND I DO tow with this truck My trailer is 16'long x 6' wide & I have FILLED it with thousands of bricks and yeah, it's lugging along, but she DOES THE JOB... I'm not planning on getting another truck... I hear stories about newer vehicles & am NOT thrilled with the quality... OH.... I see even newer trucks where the clear coat is peeling & flaking.. I live in Phoenix AZ and I STILL have my nice shine.... THIS truck has been great for me. I would NOT want the larger engine... due to lower gas mileage. I don't drive like a race driver... and I have NO problems merging onto freeways safely at the current speeds... I bought mine at auto auction for $1,200 yes $1,200.
