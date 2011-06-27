  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

Great Buy

Big Phil, 10/16/2003
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This truck is a great buy. I have 104,000 miles on my truck and haven't had a single problem. It isn't a flashy truck but it is worth every dollar.

Will Not Die

cole_dizzle, 07/11/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have about 230,000 miles on mine. The transmission is starting to go on it, but it was a great little truck. I bought it for $5500 in 2006, with about 130,000 miles, and have been pretty hard on it since then, with no major repairs. Very pleased.

Long Hauler

Dan S, 02/12/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This truck is a true brawler. I have a 161,000 miles on it and it feels just as strong as when I bought it. I have the 4cyl and 5spd. I have put a yard of wet top soil in the back (not recommended) and she keeps on getting it. Very good truck for the money. I have had to replace- starter, alternator, tires, spark plugs, battery and oil but this truck is strong. Handles for the seatback have snapped they are cheap but motor,drivetrain is very good.

great but not awesome

Brian, 06/26/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought truck new and let me tell you, If you ever owned a Fiero this truck is a Godsend. Yes I have had some problems...driver side seat lever snapped (pot metal design) I have had the ball joints replaced and the fuel relay. also the heater core clogged but I blew it out with some water. the only annoying thing is the abs , which activates in dry weather...pulled the fuse..no abs but who needs abs it is useless anyhow...I think I have had one time this truck didn't start in 10 years..cause of the fuel relay..to me that is a dependable truck..the rest I can deal with.

GREAT TRUCK

Rick, 03/16/2016
2dr Regular Cab SB
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2000 Chevy S10 regular cab truck in 2003 and I STILL have it in 2016... It had 12,000 miles on it when I bought it & has 148,000 now.... I"ve replaced a battery & and alternator. OVERALL, I love this truck..I average about 375 miles a tank of gas for a 4 cylinder 5 speed, and it has been mega dependable... AND I DO tow with this truck My trailer is 16'long x 6' wide & I have FILLED it with thousands of bricks and yeah, it's lugging along, but she DOES THE JOB... I'm not planning on getting another truck... I hear stories about newer vehicles & am NOT thrilled with the quality... OH.... I see even newer trucks where the clear coat is peeling & flaking.. I live in Phoenix AZ and I STILL have my nice shine.... THIS truck has been great for me. I would NOT want the larger engine... due to lower gas mileage. I don't drive like a race driver... and I have NO problems merging onto freeways safely at the current speeds... I bought mine at auto auction for $1,200 yes $1,200.

