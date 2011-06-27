Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
4th S-10
Great truck, no complaints, no break downs, this truck had over 270,000 highway miles and nothing other than tires, brakes shoes, and fluids replaced. sporty look, and great color code for 99.
Favorite truck
Bought with 89k miles on it. Now pushing 128. Only problems other than general maint. were universal joint at 110k and tps at 127k.Have had more people comment on this truck than my BMW.With 4 cyl. it's no hot rod, but it gets me to work every day without fail and averages 21-22 mpg around town. Will drive it till it dies or I do.
A nice truck for the money
I owned this truck for 35 months and never had a mechanical problem, rattle, or anything...period. It looks sharp and gets considerable attention from young folks. However, because the suspension is lowered 2 inches from the factory and comes with wide (235) tire it does ride rough even for a truck. The 4.3L, 180HP V-6 has a fair amount of power but it's not a drag racer; it's more like a boulevard cruiser. The extended cab is a nice feature with the 3rd door, but don't expect anybody to sit back there for very long...just use it to stow your stuff. This truck doesn't pretend to be anything but a minimal factory custom and I enjoyed it for a few years.
Little truck that could
I have abused this truck with off-roading, burnouts and aggressive street use, hauling up to 1700 lbs and towing 5000 lb trailers. I have 165k and stills runs the same as when I got it. I only changed out the seats cause those were the worst things that came with the truck. I am glad I bought this truck.
S10 - Midsize Dream Truck
I've always wanted a Chevy. I haven't been disappointed. Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against my Ranger, its a sharp truck. But the S10 is built like a tank but rides like a car. I love it!
