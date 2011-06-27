Used 1998 Chevrolet Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
Very good mileage, reliability. However...
I've owned a well used '98 Prizm for for over six years now and at 166K it still runs and does not give me headaches. The mileage is great, I can go almost a whole month without refilling the tank. Heater and AC are strong and quick to action. However it handles poorly, becomes shaky, and burns huge amounts of oil at high speeds, so avoid the interstate. May get water into engine if roads are wet enough to puddle. Interior is very cheap, with some parts snapping or peeling with age. Door handles WILL eventually bust. Steering wheel module and shifter unfortunately made of very soft materials that easily scratch & collect dirt or hand gunk. I have had to replace rear shocks, power steering.
Exception to the Rule?
My prizm is a one owner, used, 1998 Geo Prizm with 34K miles from a Toyota Dealer. The car had been previously leased so the presumption is that it was well maintained because of lease constraints. The car promptly lost seven quarts of oil in 2000 miles without burning any smoke. The dealer says the oil rings are collapsed. The dealer told me the problem had been traced back to one of two factories that produced engines for the Geo Prizm. The cross-hatching in the cynlinder walls allegedly was faulty and caused premature failure to the rings. When I called Toyota they said no technical service bulletins had been issued and my problem may not be covered. I will not buy a toyota again.
My Grandma gifted me her '98 Prizm
And it's easily the best car I've ever owned. It has just under 60,000 miles on it, and based on most of these reviews on here, I've a long way to go before I experience any of the more serious (but routine) issues. I'm looking forward to owning this car a very long time. And the gas mileage, MY GOD! It's phenomenal!
love my prism
I love my little prism. This was the first car I bought in 2002 with 59,000 miles on it. I have not had too many problems. Like most ppl on here i have replaced all my door handles inside and out, ac, the clear coat has chipped, and i have replaced some front end parts. Other than this my prism currently has 261,000! i keep thinking its almost done and it keeps me moving... never has she left me stranded and just when i think of getting a new one i think of all the fun i have had in her... haven't been able to part yet... i would definitely recommend this car!
Don't buy one of these
Ths car was good the first two years then started to have alot of problems. Paint faded and chipped off, A/C went out, and transmission went out. If you're looking for a "throw-away" car this is it.
