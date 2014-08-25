Used 1998 Chevrolet Prizm for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 161,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 76,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,490
- 99,341 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,800
- 69,690 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,989
- 133,662 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
- 123,120 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Prizm searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Prizm
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.142 Reviews
Report abuse
tleroy,08/25/2014
I've owned a well used '98 Prizm for for over six years now and at 166K it still runs and does not give me headaches. The mileage is great, I can go almost a whole month without refilling the tank. Heater and AC are strong and quick to action. However it handles poorly, becomes shaky, and burns huge amounts of oil at high speeds, so avoid the interstate. May get water into engine if roads are wet enough to puddle. Interior is very cheap, with some parts snapping or peeling with age. Door handles WILL eventually bust. Steering wheel module and shifter unfortunately made of very soft materials that easily scratch & collect dirt or hand gunk. I have had to replace rear shocks, power steering.