  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Monte Carlo
Overview
See Monte Carlo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3452 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
See Monte Carlo Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles