Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This is a great car Brian , 06/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this little thing. Only had 25000 miles on it when I found it. Gets a staggering 53 miles to the gallon around town, and 47 at 65 on the freeway. No A/C crank windows and plunge locks. Great A to B.

Every thing I paid for Merle Stahl , 02/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It will beat most so called "high mileage hybrids". Have always gotten between 50 & 55 MPG in city traffic. It backs off to 45 MPG on highway at 75 MPH. It is peppy, but is slower as you add more passengers. Had heater switch & thermostat replaced under warranty. Dollar for dollar you can't beat it.

My Dependable Metro Robert Hall , 09/26/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had pretty good luck with this car. In the beginning, I had some problems with a faulty engine control computer module that was then replaced by the dealer under warranty and with the air conditioning system a couple of times during the last 7 years, but haven't had any significant problems since.

1999 Metro Base 5 spd Dean , 08/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this 99 Metro from a private with 69,000 one-owner documented miles. I have been driving about 3000 miles, and very impress with the car performance and gas mileage. It is very decent acceleration for 1.0 3 cyl, and I get an average of 46 MPG mostly highway miles (65-70 MPH). So far, I'm very happy with it.