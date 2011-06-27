Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews
This is a great car
I love this little thing. Only had 25000 miles on it when I found it. Gets a staggering 53 miles to the gallon around town, and 47 at 65 on the freeway. No A/C crank windows and plunge locks. Great A to B.
Every thing I paid for
It will beat most so called "high mileage hybrids". Have always gotten between 50 & 55 MPG in city traffic. It backs off to 45 MPG on highway at 75 MPH. It is peppy, but is slower as you add more passengers. Had heater switch & thermostat replaced under warranty. Dollar for dollar you can't beat it.
My Dependable Metro
I have had pretty good luck with this car. In the beginning, I had some problems with a faulty engine control computer module that was then replaced by the dealer under warranty and with the air conditioning system a couple of times during the last 7 years, but haven't had any significant problems since.
1999 Metro Base 5 spd
I bought this 99 Metro from a private with 69,000 one-owner documented miles. I have been driving about 3000 miles, and very impress with the car performance and gas mileage. It is very decent acceleration for 1.0 3 cyl, and I get an average of 46 MPG mostly highway miles (65-70 MPH). So far, I'm very happy with it.
Just bought it!
I just purchased a 1999 Chevy Metro LSi 2-dr hatchback, it had 97400 miles on it at purchase. I got it because I needed a car that gets good gas mileage. So far, I am averaging 32.5 mpg. I have had to put in some work into it (i.e. tune up). For the mileage it has on it, the body & interior are in good shape; no rust & a few dings. I got what I expected to buy for $3000 USD. I will keep track and update this site.
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner