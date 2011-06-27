Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,543
|$18,657
|$21,317
|Clean
|$14,896
|$17,865
|$20,369
|Average
|$13,601
|$16,280
|$18,474
|Rough
|$12,306
|$14,696
|$16,579
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,966
|$19,933
|$22,478
|Clean
|$16,259
|$19,087
|$21,479
|Average
|$14,846
|$17,394
|$19,480
|Rough
|$13,432
|$15,701
|$17,482
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,071
|$17,154
|$19,779
|Clean
|$13,485
|$16,425
|$18,900
|Average
|$12,313
|$14,968
|$17,141
|Rough
|$11,141
|$13,512
|$15,382
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,995
|$17,727
|$20,067
|Clean
|$14,371
|$16,974
|$19,175
|Average
|$13,121
|$15,469
|$17,391
|Rough
|$11,872
|$13,963
|$15,607
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,900
|$14,530
|$16,771
|Clean
|$11,404
|$13,913
|$16,026
|Average
|$10,413
|$12,679
|$14,535
|Rough
|$9,422
|$11,445
|$13,043
Estimated values
2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,347
|$15,973
|$18,218
|Clean
|$12,791
|$15,295
|$17,408
|Average
|$11,679
|$13,938
|$15,788
|Rough
|$10,567
|$12,582
|$14,169