2020 Volvo XC90 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,699$54,598$59,390
Clean$50,029$53,874$58,590
Average$48,688$52,425$56,992
Rough$47,348$50,976$55,393
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,609$45,886$49,913
Clean$42,045$45,277$49,241
Average$40,919$44,059$47,898
Rough$39,793$42,841$46,554
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,748$51,421$55,933
Clean$47,117$50,738$55,180
Average$45,855$49,374$53,674
Rough$44,593$48,009$52,169
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,626$39,442$42,904
Clean$36,142$38,919$42,327
Average$35,174$37,872$41,172
Rough$34,206$36,825$40,017
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,986$46,292$50,355
Clean$42,418$45,678$49,677
Average$41,281$44,449$48,322
Rough$40,145$43,221$46,967
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,016$59,248$64,447
Clean$54,289$58,461$63,580
Average$52,835$56,889$61,845
Rough$51,380$55,317$60,110
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,497$41,457$45,096
Clean$37,988$40,907$44,489
Average$36,970$39,806$43,275
Rough$35,953$38,706$42,061
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,077$55,006$59,833
Clean$50,402$54,276$59,028
Average$49,052$52,816$57,417
Rough$47,702$51,356$55,807
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,851$60,146$65,425
Clean$55,113$59,348$64,544
Average$53,637$57,752$62,783
Rough$52,161$56,156$61,022
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,346$47,757$51,948
Clean$43,760$47,123$51,249
Average$42,588$45,856$49,850
Rough$41,416$44,588$48,452
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,916$50,524$54,958
Clean$46,296$49,854$54,218
Average$45,056$48,513$52,739
Rough$43,816$47,172$51,260
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,457$45,723$49,736
Clean$41,896$45,116$49,066
Average$40,774$43,902$47,728
Rough$39,652$42,689$46,389
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,689$51,358$55,864
Clean$47,059$50,676$55,112
Average$45,799$49,313$53,609
Rough$44,538$47,950$52,105
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,794$59,008$64,187
Clean$54,070$58,225$63,323
Average$52,622$56,659$61,596
Rough$51,173$55,093$59,868
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Volvo XC90 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,678 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC90 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,678 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Volvo XC90, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Volvo XC90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,418 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,678 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Volvo XC90. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Volvo XC90 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Volvo XC90 ranges from $40,145 to $50,355, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Volvo XC90 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.