Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,699
|$54,598
|$59,390
|Clean
|$50,029
|$53,874
|$58,590
|Average
|$48,688
|$52,425
|$56,992
|Rough
|$47,348
|$50,976
|$55,393
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,609
|$45,886
|$49,913
|Clean
|$42,045
|$45,277
|$49,241
|Average
|$40,919
|$44,059
|$47,898
|Rough
|$39,793
|$42,841
|$46,554
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,748
|$51,421
|$55,933
|Clean
|$47,117
|$50,738
|$55,180
|Average
|$45,855
|$49,374
|$53,674
|Rough
|$44,593
|$48,009
|$52,169
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,626
|$39,442
|$42,904
|Clean
|$36,142
|$38,919
|$42,327
|Average
|$35,174
|$37,872
|$41,172
|Rough
|$34,206
|$36,825
|$40,017
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,986
|$46,292
|$50,355
|Clean
|$42,418
|$45,678
|$49,677
|Average
|$41,281
|$44,449
|$48,322
|Rough
|$40,145
|$43,221
|$46,967
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,016
|$59,248
|$64,447
|Clean
|$54,289
|$58,461
|$63,580
|Average
|$52,835
|$56,889
|$61,845
|Rough
|$51,380
|$55,317
|$60,110
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,497
|$41,457
|$45,096
|Clean
|$37,988
|$40,907
|$44,489
|Average
|$36,970
|$39,806
|$43,275
|Rough
|$35,953
|$38,706
|$42,061
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,077
|$55,006
|$59,833
|Clean
|$50,402
|$54,276
|$59,028
|Average
|$49,052
|$52,816
|$57,417
|Rough
|$47,702
|$51,356
|$55,807
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,851
|$60,146
|$65,425
|Clean
|$55,113
|$59,348
|$64,544
|Average
|$53,637
|$57,752
|$62,783
|Rough
|$52,161
|$56,156
|$61,022
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,346
|$47,757
|$51,948
|Clean
|$43,760
|$47,123
|$51,249
|Average
|$42,588
|$45,856
|$49,850
|Rough
|$41,416
|$44,588
|$48,452
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,916
|$50,524
|$54,958
|Clean
|$46,296
|$49,854
|$54,218
|Average
|$45,056
|$48,513
|$52,739
|Rough
|$43,816
|$47,172
|$51,260
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,457
|$45,723
|$49,736
|Clean
|$41,896
|$45,116
|$49,066
|Average
|$40,774
|$43,902
|$47,728
|Rough
|$39,652
|$42,689
|$46,389
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,689
|$51,358
|$55,864
|Clean
|$47,059
|$50,676
|$55,112
|Average
|$45,799
|$49,313
|$53,609
|Rough
|$44,538
|$47,950
|$52,105
Estimated values
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,794
|$59,008
|$64,187
|Clean
|$54,070
|$58,225
|$63,323
|Average
|$52,622
|$56,659
|$61,596
|Rough
|$51,173
|$55,093
|$59,868