Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu SS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Malibu
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque241 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
